Larry Pimentel Joins FIU to Lead Cruise Curriculum Development

Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management has appointed Larry Pimentel as its first Distinguished Executive-in-Residence for International Cruise Curriculum Development.

Pimentel, a veteran cruise executive and former educator, will work with the university to align hospitality education with industry needs, helping prepare students for careers in the growing global cruise sector.

“I have an educator’s heart and a hands-on approach,” said Pimentel. “I’ll be the bridge between this academic institution and the industry by helping create a curriculum relevant to the cruise sector.”

About Larry Pimentel

With more than three decades of leadership experience, Pimentel has served as CEO of Azamara Cruises, SeaDream Yacht Club, Cunard Line, and Seabourn, and as founding president and CEO of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, joint operator of Four Seasons Yachts. His leadership has shaped brands across Carnival Corp. & plc and Royal Caribbean Group, introducing concepts such as SeaDream’s “It’s yachting, not cruising” and Azamara’s “Destination Immersion.”

Pimentel will collaborate with Thatcher Brown, CEO of Crescent Seas and former executive at Virtuoso, Explora Journeys, and Dream Cruises, to establish a Cruise Advisory Board connecting industry leaders with FIU faculty and students. Together, they are developing a textbook on cruise hospitality and creating the foundation for a Cruise Excellence Center at FIU, which will serve as a hub for research, training, and leadership development.

“Larry Pimentel’s legacy of innovation continues to shape the industry,” said Michael Cheng, Dean of the Chaplin School. “His guidance will provide students with direct access to top-level expertise and help position FIU at the center of global cruise leadership.”

This initiative supports FIU’s 2030 Mission and Vision by leveraging Miami’s position as the world’s cruise capital and home to leading cruise companies. The Chaplin School remains the only U.S. program offering both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Cruise Line Operations Management.