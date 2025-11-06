Oceania Cruises Introduces First Winter Mediterranean Season Aboard Allura

Oceania Cruises, known for its culinary and destination-focused luxury voyages, has announced its first full winter Mediterranean season aboard Oceania Allura!

The 2027–28 collection features 17 sailings, ranging from 9 to 26 days, offering guests a new way to experience Europe’s top destinations during the quieter, more authentic winter months.

Sailing from Barcelona to Istanbul, the itineraries include stops in Rome, Dubrovnik, Athens, Tangier, Cagliari, and more, giving guests the chance to explore major cities and quieter destinations without peak-season crowds.



“Winter sailings in the Mediterranean have a completely different pace and atmosphere to those in the summer months,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises. “We are so excited to offer our well-traveled and curious guests these opportunities to explore this perennially popular region, affording them countless opportunities to linger longer with extended days in port and overnight stays to savor the season’s rich flavors and traditions.”

Onboard Allura, guests can take part in hands-on cooking classes, art workshops, and digital learning at the LYNC Center, complementing the brand’s signature fine dining and small-ship luxury.

Highlighted Winter Voyages:

Trieste to Barcelona: 10 days, departing November 7, 2027.

Barcelona to Rome: 14 days, departing December 20, 2027.

Istanbul to Rome: 9 days, departing February 19, 2028.

A complete list of 2027–28 winter voyages is now available through Oceania Cruises.

