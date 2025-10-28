Oceania Vista Announces 2027 World Itinerary

ChatGPT said:

Oceania Vista will embark on a 2027 Around the World cruise, a journey spanning up to 244 days and divided into 17 segments that let travelers explore the world their way.

Sailing to more than 125 ports across 53 countries, Oceania Vista’s journey offers a seamless blend of culture, cuisine, and coastline. Guests can customize their itinerary, choosing from immersive small-group tours ashore to world-class dining at the ship’s gourmet restaurants — all reflecting Oceania’s promise to explore Your World. Your Way.

From Miami and Los Angeles to the islands of French Polynesia, the cities of Asia, and the ports of Europe, Oceania Cruises offers a world cruise defined by comfort, choice, and sophistication.

“While our Around the World cruise is an incredible way to explore the world in style, we understand that not all guests have the time to enjoy a 244-day sailing,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “To make the wonders of the world more accessible while catering to our guests’ varying lifestyles, Oceania Cruises is thrilled to offer this epic Around the World journey, also available as a series of segmented itineraries, each offering the same unparalleled luxury, personalized service and immersive destination experiences at sea.”

Aboard Oceania Vista, guests will enjoy all-veranda accommodations, attentive service, and four specialty restaurants: Toscana, Red Ginger, Jacques, and Polo Grill. Activities include cooking classes at The Culinary Center, art workshops in the Artist Loft, and talks from guest speakers, along with relaxing spaces like the library and Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center.

Highlights from the 2027 Around the World Journey

Treasures of Two Oceans – 15 days, Miami to Los Angeles

Ports include George Town (Cayman Islands), Cartagena (Colombia), Puerto Quetzal (Guatemala), Acapulco and Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), San Diego (California).

Departs January 6, 2027

Idyllic Pacific Wonders – 18 days, Los Angeles to Papeete

Visiting Maui, Kauai, Oahu, Hilo (Hawaii), and Bora Bora, Raiatea, and Moorea (French Polynesia).

Departs January 21, 2027

Koalas to Komodos – 15 days, Sydney to Bali

Includes overnights in Cairns and Darwin, plus visits to Whitsunday Island (Australia) and Komodo and Lombok (Indonesia).

Departs February 26, 2027

Koi Ponds to Kimonos – 13 days, Hong Kong to Tokyo

Includes an overnight in Shanghai, with stops in Seoul, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Kyoto, and Shimizu.

Departs March 29, 2027

Archipelagos of the East – 15 days, Tokyo to Singapore

Visits Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Brunei, with an overnight in Singapore.

Departs April 11, 2027

Arabian & Aegean Gems – 20 days, Doha to Athens

Includes an overnight in Luxor (Safaga), plus Dubai, Salalah, Jeddah, Aqaba, Sharm el Sheikh, Limassol, Rhodes, and Ephesus.

Departs May 13, 2027

Caesars & Conquistadors – 9 days, Rome to Lisbon

Visits Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Mallorca, Granada, Seville, and Gibraltar.

Departs June 15, 2027

Charms of Northern Europe – 11 days, Paris to Copenhagen

Overnight in Copenhagen, visiting London, Bruges, Amsterdam, Oslo, Kiel, and Helsingborg.

Departs July 16, 2027

Untamed North Atlantic – 17 days, Reykjavik to New York

Visits Iceland, Greenland, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Boston.

Departs August 21, 2027

Shipboard Highlights

Oceania Vista, accommodating 1,200 guests, sets the standard for small-ship luxury with all-veranda accommodations averaging 291 square feet—the most spacious in its class.

Exceptional Service: Two crew members for every three guests.

Culinary Excellence: One chef for every eight guests, with half the crew dedicated to cuisine.

Enrichment: Chef-led Culinary Discovery Tours™, onboard cooking classes, and wine-pairing experiences such as Sommelier’s Choice, Cellar Master’s Luncheons, and Gérard Bertrand Pairing Lunches.

Entertainment: Eight elegant bars and lounges, plus diverse live performances and cultural programs.

Exploration: Thousands of small-group shore excursions across food, wine, art, history, and design.

