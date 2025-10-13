Oceania Cruises Names Food & Wine Best New Chefs Alumni as Godparents of Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises has named Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs as the official godparents of its newest ship, Oceania Allura. The ship, which debuted in July 2025, will be officially christened in Miami on November 13—marking the first time a culinary brand, rather than an individual, has taken on this prestigious role.

Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Katie Button, Calvin Eng, Aisha Ibrahim, George Mendes, and Lawrence “LT” Smith will lead the christening, breaking a Champagne bottle across the bow to bless the ship and its passengers.

“At Oceania Cruises, our ships are a celebration of rich culture, exceptional cuisine, and global discovery, and Oceania Allura is no exception,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Honoring the Food & Wine Best New Chefs program and having its alumni serve as godparents reflects our belief that food lies at the heart of global exploration. These visionary chefs embody the spirit of culinary excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Oceania Cruises family.”

About Food & Wine Best New Chefs

Since 1988, the program has celebrated nearly 400 rising culinary stars.

For the first time, the franchise itself will serve as godparent of Oceania Allura, with alumni chefs leading the christening.

These chefs showcase the program’s legacy of innovation while supporting Oceania Cruises’ commitment to exceptional culinary experiences at sea.

“For nearly four decades, Food & Wine Best New Chefs have shaped dining in America and inspired the way we experience food,” said Tom Bair, Publisher of Food & Wine. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this legacy with Oceania Cruises, a partner that shares our passion for extraordinary cuisine and discovery, and to mark this milestone christening where food is every bit as memorable as the destinations.”

About Oceania Allura

Oceania Allura accommodates 1,200 guests and pairs immersive destinations with The Finest Cuisine at Sea®.

Signature features include the Grand Dining Room, a professional-grade Culinary Center with Chef’s Studio, and the returning French restaurant Jacques.

The ship offers twelve dining venues, including four always-complimentary specialty restaurants: Jacques, pan-Asian Red Ginger, Italian Toscana, and the steakhouse Polo Grill.

New to the brand is the Crêperie, serving French crêpes, Belgian and bubble waffles, and Italian ice cream sundaes.

Oceania Allura maintains an exceptional chef-to-guest ratio of 1:8, with half the crew dedicated to culinary operations.

This partnership highlights Oceania Cruises’ dedication to the impact of chefs on luxury travel. In August 2023, Food & Wine Best New Chefs alumni Aisha Ibrahim led the line’s inaugural Best New Chefs Cruise in Alaska, offering exclusive menus, live cooking demonstrations, and curated pairing experiences. By naming the Best New Chefs franchise as godparent, Oceania Cruises reinforces its commitment to extraordinary culinary journeys at sea.

Food & Wine Best New Chefs Alumni Serving as Godparents

Katie Button (2015 F&W BNC) – Chef and founder of Asheville’s Cúrate restaurant group; five-time James Beard nominee, cookbook author, and host of From the Source on Magnolia Network. She champions equitable and sustainable hospitality practices.

Calvin Eng (2022 F&W BNC) – Chef and owner of Bonnie’s in Brooklyn; author of Salt Sugar MSG: A Cantonese American Cookbook; recognized for modern interpretations of Cantonese cuisine.

Aisha Ibrahim (2023 F&W BNC) – Former Executive Chef at Canlis in Seattle; recognized by Food & Wine, TIME’s 100 Next, and James Beard; noted for global culinary innovation and equitable kitchen leadership.

Tavel Bristol-Joseph (2020 F&W BNC) – Partner, Pastry Chef, and Director of Hospitality for Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group; Esquire Pastry Chef of the Year (2024); Michelin and Green Star recognition.

George Mendes (2011 F&W BNC) – Culinary Institute of America graduate; modern Portuguese cuisine expert; former Michelin-starred chef; author and TV personality.

Lawrence “LT” Smith (2024 F&W BNC) – Founder of Chilte in Phoenix; award-winning chef blending Southwestern, Mexican, Black, and Midwestern traditions; James Beard semifinalist (2025).

For full details on Oceania Allura’s 2026 itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com.