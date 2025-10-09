Emerald Cruises Launches Emerald Astra

The Scenic Group has marked another milestone in river cruising with the float-out of Emerald Astra, the newest Emerald Star-Ship, at its shipyard in Turnu Severin, Romania, on September 30, 2025.

Set to redefine modern river cruising, Emerald Astra will feature a fresh design, innovative amenities, and elevated comforts throughout. Guests can expect art installations in collaboration with leading European galleries and luxury design partnerships with Missoni and Freifrau. Suites and staterooms will feature ESPA toiletries, premium European linens, and select Missoni furnishings.

Among the ship’s firsts are complimentary guest laundry facilities—soon to be added across the European fleet—and a redesigned Sun Deck with new furniture and open-air spaces that maximize views. Following Emerald Astra’s debut, Emerald Lumi will join the fleet on the River Seine in 2027, continuing this new design direction.

Fleetwide Enhancements

Scenic Group continues to update its fleets each season to maintain a modern onboard experience. Upcoming upgrades for Scenic Space-Ships include refreshed suite designs, premium bedding, and enhanced top-deck areas. Across the Emerald Cruises river fleet, updates extend to pool areas and continued collaborations with Missoni and Freifrau—ensuring the refined aesthetic of Emerald Astra carries throughout the brand.

Toni Day named Godmother

Ahead of her inaugural Danube sailing in May 2026, Emerald Cruises has named respected U.S. first responder and travel advisor Toni Day as Godmother of Emerald Astra. The christening ceremony will take place in Amsterdam in May 2026, marking a key moment in Scenic Group’s continued expansion.

“Toni embodies the passion, dedication, and resilience that define the very best of the travel industry,” said Ken Muskat, President, Scenic Group USA/LATAM. “Her service as a first responder and her leadership as a travel adviser have touched countless lives. We are deeply honoured to welcome her as Godmother of Emerald Astra and to celebrate her as part of the Scenic Group family.”

MORE ABOUT DAY

Before launching her travel career, Toni spent more than 25 years with the New York City Fire Department, rising to the rank of EMS Deputy Chief. She served at Ground Zero during the Rescue and Recovery phase following the September 11 attacks—an experience that continues to inspire her commitment to service and community.

In 2004, she founded Toni Tours, Inc., a boutique agency specializing in luxury ocean and river cruises. Over four decades, she has become one of Scenic Group’s top global sellers, creating her signature “Adventures with Toni Tours” journeys and visiting over 120 countries. Toni is a Special Event Coordinator for the North Florida ASTA Chapter and has earned honors including ASTA’s Barbara O’Hara Advocacy Award and Nexion’s Circle of Excellence for three consecutive years.

“It is an incredible honour to be named Godmother of Emerald Astra, especially since Astra is a word of Latin and Greek origin meaning stars. Throughout my life, I’ve always believed in reaching for the stars, whether serving my community or helping travellers discover the world,” said Toni. “Emerald Astra represents that same spirit of resilience, hope and adventure, and I am truly honoured to be named her Godmother.”

For more information, visit www.emeraldcruises.co.uk/yacht.