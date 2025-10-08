Holland America Line Launches First Ever Lipstick Blending Bar at Sea

Holland America Line is bringing beauty at sea to a whole new level with Blend Bar — the first-ever lipstick blending bar at sea. Guests can play, mix, and design their perfect shade, then take home a wearable souvenir of their cruise.

Blend Bar features more than 30 premium pigments, four finishes, and over 20 signature flavors for a personalized creation. Available for individuals or groups, the experience is located in the ship’s beauty shop. Blend Bar is currently on Nieuw Statendam, Eurodam, Westerdam, Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, Volendam, and Zaandam, with the full fleet rollout set for mid-November.

“Today’s travelers are looking for more than just a vacation — they want exclusive experiences like Blend Bar that feel personal, immersive and meaningful,” said Carole Biencourt, vice president of onboard revenue for Holland America Line. “We’re excited to launch the first lipstick blending bar at sea, where our beauty-loving guests can express themselves and create a unique souvenir of their time on board.”

MORE ABOUT BLEND BAR

At Blend Bar, guests create a signature lipstick or gloss using dozens of blendable pigments. Guided by a beauty consultant, they can mix a unique hue, match a favorite discontinued shade, or design the perfect color to complement an outfit. Each creation is available in four finishes: butter, crème, matte, or gloss.

Guests can further personalize their product by choosing from over 20 flavors and adding frost, shimmer, or iridescent effects. The chosen blend is melted and poured into a lipstick mold or gloss tube, complete with a custom name. Each guest receives their product and a formula card with their selected ingredients for future recreations.

Blend Bar products are free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and GMOs, and are cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Pigments include antioxidants and SPF for sun protection.

Priced at $65 for a custom lipstick or liquid matte and $60 for lip gloss, Blend Bar offers a unique way to celebrate special moments or indulge in personal luxury at sea.

For details, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425), or visit hollandamerica.com.