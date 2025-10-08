Explora Journeys Opens F1 Paddock Club™ VIP for Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, has opened sales for the F1 Paddock Club™ VIP Hospitality experience for guests reserving a suite aboard EXPLORA I during the 2026 Formula 1® Grand Prix de Monaco.

Docked in Monte Carlo’s Port Hercule, EXPLORA I offers a prime view of the event. Guests combine race weekend excitement with the comfort of luxury ocean travel, including exclusive access to the F1 Paddock Club™.

The experience includes gourmet dining, live entertainment, and opportunities to meet drivers and personalities. Guests also enjoy the Aramco Formula 1® Pit Lane Walk, driver appearances, and paddock tours. Additional offerings include curated entertainment, DJ sets, cultural experiences, and digital activations.

Suites offer sea views or Monte Carlo vistas. This package blends Formula 1® excitement with luxury travel for an unparalleled Monaco Grand Prix weekend.

Reservations are available through the Explora Experience Centre or your preferred travel advisor.