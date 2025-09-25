Explora Journeys Launches Early Fall Mediterranean Cruises

Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, invites travelers to experience the Mediterranean’s quieter, more intimate beauty before it fades.

From now until November, EXPLORA I and II offer late-summer and early-autumn voyages with fewer crowds and immersive experiences. These trips cover the Mediterranean from the Aegean to the French Riviera and the Canaries, suitable for spontaneous escapes or longer journeys.

“The late Mediterranean season has an understated magic,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “It’s a time when destinations become their truest selves – when local rhythms return, the light takes on new depth and clarity, and travellers can connect with places and people on a richer, more authentic level. These Journeys unveil the region’s captivating beauty while providing the space and time to truly absorb it all.”

EXPLORA I: Eastern Mediterranean

From September to October, EXPLORA I sails Greece, Türkiye, and beyond, with departures from Athens, Istanbul, Antalya, Venice (Fusina), and Barcelona.

Ports include Katakolo, Paphos, Kusadasi, and Mytilene, with overnight stays for deeper exploration.

The October 2–8 itinerary from Antalya to Istanbul visits ruins, villages, and markets.

EXPLORA II: Western Mediterranean

EXPLORA II offers sailings from Barcelona, Civitavecchia, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Lisbon through the Riviera, Sicily, and Sardinia.

Highlights include Ibiza, Saint-Tropez, Trapani, and Cagliari. The October 6–13 sailing from Barcelona to Rome stops in Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, Alghero, Ajaccio, and Livorno.

The October 28–November 2 itinerary from Santa Cruz de Tenerife to Barcelona includes Lanzarote and Cádiz, showcasing volcanic landscapes, Moorish architecture, and Gothic landmarks.

Extended Journeys combine multiple sailings for longer exploration. Bookings are available at explorajourneys.com or through travel advisors.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!