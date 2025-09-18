Explora Unveils “Invitation to Discover” Offer

Explora Journeys, MSC Group’s luxury ocean travel brand, has launched its latest offer, An Invitation to Discover. For a limited time, guests can receive up to $1,000 USD in Destination Experiences Credit per suite to enhance their journey with cultural, historical, and natural explorations.

These experiences provide small groups or private travelers with authentic access to local people, traditions, and culture—offering rare encounters and lasting memories.

Guests can explore local streets, enjoy traditional meals, discover hidden gems, or connect with nature, fostering a deeper connection to each destination.

Limited-Time Offer

Bookings between September 17 and October 14, 2025, qualify for up to $1,000 USD Destination Experiences Credit* per suite for the first and second guests.

Highlights:

Cultural & Culinary Immersion: Authentic encounters showcasing each destination’s true spirit.

Small-Group & Tailored Tours: Behind-the-scenes access with like-minded travelers.

Hassle-Free Experience: Guides, transportation, and flexible schedules included.

Curated by Experts: Developed with trusted partners for authentic storytelling.

Destinations include the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Red Sea, Asia, Iceland, Greenland, and the Amazon.

*Terms & conditions apply. Offer valid for new bookings made from September 17 to October 14, 2025. Credits are for the first and second guests per suite and must be used for pre-reserved Destination Experiences before departure.