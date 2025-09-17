Oceania Cruises Announces 230+ Itineraries for 2027-2028

Oceania Cruises’ 2027–2028 Collection features more than 230 itineraries across seven ships, ranging from 7 to 96 days on all seven continents. Highlights include a 59-day South Pacific Grand Voyage and a three-month journey from Auckland to Rome aboard Oceania Vista. Reservations open September 17, 2025. The collection spans the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, the Caribbean, Asia, the South Pacific, and Alaska, with many voyages offering overnight stays for deeper exploration.

“Alongside our reputation for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, Oceania Cruises is widely acclaimed for crafting some of the most enticing and destination-rich itineraries in the cruise industry,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Our 2027–2028 Collection of Voyages pairs iconic ports with compelling new discoveries – designed to delight even the most seasoned explorers.”

Highlights of the 2027–2028 Collection

Mediterranean in Winter

Oceania Allura will sail the line’s first winter season in the Mediterranean, from November to March, with overnight stays and visits to holiday markets.

Alaska

Oceania Riviera returns with more than a dozen 7–11 day itineraries, many round-trip from Seattle, plus culinary programs like Chef’s Market Dinners and hands-on cooking classes.

59-Day South Pacific Grand Voyage

In October 2027, Oceania Vista sails from Miami through the Panama Canal to Hawaii, French Polynesia, Fiji, and Australia.

96-Day Grand Voyage

Also on Vista, this journey starts in Auckland and explores Asia, Egypt, and the Mediterranean before ending in Rome.

Asia

Oceania Riviera and Vista will visit Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand, with time in cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Europe

The most extensive Europe program yet includes the Mediterranean, British Isles, Greenland, and Norway, with calls at Rome, Istanbul, Dublin, Stockholm, Milos, and Djupivogur. The season also includes Oceania’s first holiday cruises in the Mediterranean.

Tropics & Exotics

Sailings span the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific, with overnight stays in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore.

North America

Itineraries include Alaska, Canada, and New England, plus transoceanic voyages from Miami to Europe and from Vancouver to Japan.

Oceania Insignia Farewell Season

In summer 2027, Insignia sails her final season in Europe before retiring in November, with visits to ports like Monte Carlo, Venice, Athens, Zakynthos, and Bodrum.

All cruises include free specialty dining, WiFi, and gratuities, plus a choice of complimentary wine and beer with meals or a shore excursion credit. Oceania also offers a Best Value Guarantee to ensure guests receive the best available overall value.

For more information or to book, visit OceaniaCruises.com or contact your travel advisor.