FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

A Garden Symphony

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Late spring foliage is in full splendor along the route of this horticultural sojourn aboard Crystal Symphony, commencing at Tarragona and touching the Balearic Islands, the Ligurian and Tuscan coasts before closing at Rome. Public and private gardens along the way provided the perfect accompaniment to the luxury of sailing on this impeccably refurbished ship.

1. Jardines de Alfabia, Mallorca. This magnificent house and garden dates from 1170 and has been named as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

2. Flowering San Pedro cactus in a private garden, Mallorca.

ITALY: PUBLIC GARDENS 

PORTO SANTO STEFANO, TUSCANY

1. A flowering linden tree.

2. Gulls accompany Crystal Symphony as she departs Porto Santa Stefano.

3. A swamp cypress displaying many shades of green.

….

EXCERPT ONLY. CLICK TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Logo

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

You may also like

Viking Takes Delivery of Viking Tonle

Celebrity Xcel Completes Sea Trials

Heart of the Arctic

MSC Seascape Unveils Texas-Inspired Entertainment from Galveston

Kelis to Headline MerMaiden Voyage in Miami

Carnival Enhances Loyalty Program for Diamond and Platinum...

Silversea Unveils Three Flexible Fare Options

The Scottish Surprise

Princess Cruises Launches New Mexican Riviera Shore Excursions

Explora Journeys Announces Asia Debut with Explora V

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.