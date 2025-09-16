A Garden Symphony

Late spring foliage is in full splendor along the route of this horticultural sojourn aboard Crystal Symphony, commencing at Tarragona and touching the Balearic Islands, the Ligurian and Tuscan coasts before closing at Rome. Public and private gardens along the way provided the perfect accompaniment to the luxury of sailing on this impeccably refurbished ship.

1. Jardines de Alfabia, Mallorca. This magnificent house and garden dates from 1170 and has been named as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

2. Flowering San Pedro cactus in a private garden, Mallorca.

ITALY: PUBLIC GARDENS

PORTO SANTO STEFANO, TUSCANY

1. A flowering linden tree.

2. Gulls accompany Crystal Symphony as she departs Porto Santa Stefano.

3. A swamp cypress displaying many shades of green.

….

