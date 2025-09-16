Viking Takes Delivery of Viking Tonle

Viking has just welcomed its newest river ship, the Viking Tonle, which will sail exclusively on Southeast Asia’s Mekong River.

Designed for the 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary, the ship joins her sister, Viking Saigon. Both carry 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms, each with a veranda or French balcony. On board, guests will find Scandinavian-style design, light-filled spaces, a pool, spa, fitness center, and an open-air Sky Bar.

Viking now operates more than 90 river ships worldwide and has big expansion plans—25 more river ships are expected by 2028, plus 10 new ocean ships by 2031. That will bring the fleet to 112 river vessels and 23 ocean and expedition ships.

Will you be sailing aboard Viking Tonle? Let us know in the comments!