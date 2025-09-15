Celebrity Xcel Completes Sea Trials

Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, Celebrity Xcel, hit the open sea for the first time on Saturday, September 13, marking a major milestone ahead of its inaugural season!

Under Captain Kirk Kyriakos Matragkas, the ship ran a series of advanced maneuverability tests near the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Celebrity Xcel passed all trials and is now ready to welcome passengers this November.

About Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Xcel is the fifth ship in the Edge Series and introduces seven new onboard spaces. Its inaugural season will sail from Fort Lauderdale on seven-night itineraries to The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, it will begin a European season with seven-to-11-night Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Athens, including new overnight stops in Madeira, Portugal.

