Celebrity Cruises Launches Next-Generation River Ships

Celebrity Cruises introduces Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker on the Rhine and Danube, with open decks, spacious staterooms, and world-class dining. Priority Booking Access for 2027 sailings is open, and guests can reserve a stateroom today with a fully refundable $500 deposit. These ships combine Edge Series design with European style and a patent-pending layout that maximizes space for a more comfortable river cruise.

“Celebrity River Cruises ships will be the most innovative on the river, with a patent-pending, industry-leading design that offers more space to vacation while bringing guests closer to destinations,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “With about half of our guests having experienced or planning a river cruise, we know they’re going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

Outdoor Living

Celebrity River Cruises brings Edge Series design to the river. Open decks offer the most usable outdoor space on any river ship with 360-degree views. Guests can dine on Magic Edge cantilevered pods, relax under shade structures, visit the top-deck bar and grille, or cool off in the infinity-edge plunge pool. Public spaces support socializing or relaxing year-round.

Staterooms

Staterooms offer storage, king-sized beds, and balconies. Five categories provide natural light, residential-style interiors, stocked mini-bars, and luxury linens. Suite guests receive butler service, exclusive dining and happy hour, complimentary laundry, and priority shore excursion booking. Infinite Veranda, Skylight Infinite Balcony, and Vista Balcony Suites maximize light, space, and views.

Culinary Experiences

Guests can choose from eight restaurants and bars, including Martini Bar, Sunset Bar, and Café Al Bacio, with destination-inspired menus. Flexible dining, including 24/7 access and complimentary breakfast room service, lets guests eat on their schedule.

RELATED: Chef Janaína Torres Named Godmother of Celebrity Xcel

Explore the Rhine & Danube

33 seven-night sailings visit multiple ports per day, including overnight stays. Guests can enjoy wine tastings, thermal baths, cycling, and other experiences. Optional pre- and post-cruise stays in Prague and Budapest extend the journey.

Innovative Ships & Sustainability

Ships feature hybrid propulsion, efficient waste management, and lightweight hulls for smoother navigation. Advanced technology reduces noise and vibration.

The Celebrity Way

Captain’s Club benefits apply to river cruises. Priority Booking Access for 2027 is open with a fully refundable $500 deposit. Visit www.celebritycruises.com/river, call 1-833-474-8803, or contact your travel advisor. Availability is limited.

Will you be sailing with Celebrity Cruises? Let us know in the comments!