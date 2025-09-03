Cruise NewsFeatured

Aurora Expeditions Launches 2027 Small Ship Cruises

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
Aurora Expeditions today opens sales for its Small Ship Cruises 2027 Season, offering 21 voyages across 22 countries! Travelers can explore the Mediterranean and Adriatic, the Atlantic & African Coast, Central America (Costa Rica & Panama), Northern Europe, and the UK & Ireland aboard Aurora’s three small ships—Greg Mortimer, Sylvia Earle, and the soon-to-launch Douglas Mawson—designed to access harbors larger ships cannot reach.

Each voyage features Master Storytellers, including historians, genealogists, and art experts, who bring destinations to life through presentations and personal insights. Optional pre- and post-cruise city stays ensure seamless travel, while immersive “Your Choice” excursions and enrichment programs—from wine tastings to historical immersions—let travelers personalize each journey. Highlights include UNESCO World Heritage sites, major ports like Dubrovnik and Nice, and hidden gems such as Alberobello’s Trulli houses, Scotland’s Isle of Lewis, and Istria’s olive groves.

“Our new season goes beyond cruising – it’s storytelling at sea,” said Katie Malone, CMO, Aurora Expeditions. “Whether it’s a wine tasting in Bordeaux, tracing Viking sagas in Scandinavia, standing on the battlegrounds of Culloden, or visiting Prince Albert’s private car garage in Monaco, every voyage connects travelers to history, culture and community in a way that only small ships can.”

Season Highlights

  • 21 voyages across 22 countries, nine new itineraries including:
    • A Mediterranean Feast (Valletta to Barcelona) – Culinary journeys from local markets to family-run vineyards.
    • La Dolce Vita (Nice to Rome) – Explore the French and Italian Rivieras, including exclusive Monaco visits.
    • Treasures of the Adriatic (Valletta to Zagreb) – Malta, Italy, Montenegro, and Croatia, with UNESCO and historic sites.
    • Costa Rica & Panama: Crossing the Canal – Tropical landscapes, local culture, and Panama Canal transit.
    • Europe’s Engineering Icons (Amsterdam to Copenhagen) – Canals, Kiel Canal, and Cold War landmarks.
    • Spirited Shores (Ireland to Portugal) – Vineyards, breweries, and centuries-old coastal traditions.
    • For Kin and Kingdom (England & Ireland) – Jacobite battlefields, castles, and Scottish Highlands.

Why small ship cruises?

  • Access Beyond the Ordinary: Dock in small ports unreachable by larger ships.
  • Immersive Excursions: Tailored, locally guided experiences.
  • Master Storytellers: Enrich every sailing with history, culture, and art.
  • Intimate Atmosphere: Average 130 passengers per ship for a social, relaxed environment.
  • Exclusive Offers: Up to 25% savings on select voyages and 10 solo staterooms per sailing with no single supplement.

For more information visit www.aurora-expeditions.com

Since the early 2000s, Porthole.com has been the go-to digital destination for cruise news, travel updates, and inspiring stories from Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine. The site delivers breaking industry news, ship reviews, destination spotlights, travel tips, and exclusive interviews for both seasoned travelers and those dreaming of their next voyage. Porthole.com connects an engaged audience of travel lovers with the very best of the cruise and travel world—anytime, anywhere.

