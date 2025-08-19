FeaturedMagazine Excerpts

Astronaut On Board

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Aurora Expeditions proudly announces that noted astronaut and aerospace engineer Dr. Sandra “Sandy” Magnus will be on board for an exciting voyage to explore the world’s most remote destinations in August, 2026.

Dr. Magnus, who has spent more than 150 days in space, will be sharing her insights with passengers, on the comparisons between space and the earth’s polar regions.

“I have spent my career exploring the vastness of space,” Dr. Magnus says, “but there is still so much to discover right here on our own planet. I’m excited to partner with Aurora Expeditions.”

By Alex Darlington
