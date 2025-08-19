Priority Booking Opens for Celebrity River Cruises

Be among the first to reserve your spot on Celebrity River Cruises 2027! Priority Booking opens at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. A fully refundable $500 deposit gives early access to itineraries, staterooms, and sailings ahead of the general public.

“We are excited to offer guests the chance to experience the first-ever Celebrity River Cruises vacations in 2027 with Priority Booking Access,” shares Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Guests will enjoy the warm hospitality Celebrity is known for on innovative ships, with land experiences unlike any other, as we set sail on Europe’s iconic Danube and Rhine rivers.”

Guests can explore historic cities aboard Celebrity’s river ships, which blend Edge Series sophistication with European charm. Sail the Danube and Rhine with fares that include meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, daily shore excursions, and onboard experiences. Pre- or post-cruise stays in Prague and Budapest will be available in 2026. Celebrity River Cruises brings the brand’s service-focused approach to river travel, with locally inspired cuisine, unique shore experiences, and ships designed for 360-degree views.

Join Priority Booking Access with a fully refundable $500 deposit at www.celebritycruises.com/river, call 1-833-474-8803, visit Future Cruise on board, or contact a travel advisor.

