Tracing the Transpacific with Pan Am

Beyond Capricorn has announced Tracing the Transpacific: A Pan Am® Journey by Private Air, a 20-day private jet trip departing April 2026. The program follows the company’s inaugural Tracing the Transatlantic journey in June 2025.

The itinerary begins in San Francisco and includes Tokyo, Siem Reap, Singapore, Darwin, Sydney, Auckland, and Fiji, with travel aboard a custom Boeing 767. Guests will stay at leading hotels such as The Peninsula Tokyo, Sofitel Siem Reap, Raffles Singapore, and several InterContinental properties, reflecting Pan Am’s history as the founder of the InterContinental brand. Highlights include Hakone Mt. Fuji National Park, Angkor Wat, Litchfield National Park, and a curated visit to the Sydney Opera House.

Trip highlights also feature Tokyo’s food scene, sunrise at Angkor Wat, a Singapore Sling at Raffles, and a First Nations welcome in Australia.

“This journey, inspired by the network built across and around the Pacific by Pan Am®, has been designed to honor the unmatched legacy of Pan Am in the most respectful way,” said Steve Ridgway, Co-Founder of Beyond Capricorn.

Craig Carter, Pan Am’s CEO and host of the inaugural Tracing the Transatlantic Journey, added: “To see a Pan Am liveried aircraft back in the air, with the dedication and attention to detail delivered by the expert team at Beyond Capricorn, has filled me with pride. What made it so rewarding was the reactions of not only the guests on the trip but also those at airports, hotels, and special events. Pan Am still means a lot to people of all ages. We are delighted with the announcement of this next Journey, this time along the Pacific.”

The Tracing the Transpacific journey runs April 11–30, 2026, aboard a Boeing 767 configured with all-Business Class seating, a lounge, and a stand-up bar. The price is $94,495 per person, based on double occupancy. Operated in official partnership with Pan American World Airways, the program is now open for booking. For reservations, contact your travel advisor or visit Beyond Capricorn online.

A webinar for travel advisors and prospective guests will be held Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET. Register at www.beyondcapricorn.com.

