 A Zero-Emission Cruise Ship

The out-of-the-box thinkers at Hurtigruten continue to make progress in their quest to create the world’s most energy-efficient cruise ship.

The cruise line, always on the cutting edge of sustainable sea travel, has just completed a series of tests to improve the ship’s design. They’re testing, among other innovations, retractable sails, large battery packs, contra-rotating propellers and an energy-optimized hull.

“We’re learning a lot from these tests,” Hurtigruten’s Chief Operating Officer Gerry Larsson-Fedde said.

They’re projecting that by 2030, the ship will be ready to sail, emissions-free in normal operations along the Norwegian coast.

By Alex Darlington

