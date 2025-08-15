Star Princess Brings Spellbound Speakeasy to Sea

Princess Cruises is debuting an all-new Spellbound by Magic Castle aboard Star Princess, immersing guests in a speakeasy world of magic, illusions, and storytelling at sea.

“Spellbound has quickly become one of the most talked-about experiences at sea, and we’re thrilled to take it to the next level aboard Star Princess,” said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experiences. “By bringing to life the spirit and setting of the original Magic Castle in Hollywood, our reimagined speakeasy will deliver a one-of-a-kind venue where every guest can feel like they’ve stepped into a world of true magic.”

About the Experience

Following its debut on Sun Princess, Spellbound by Magic Castle on Star Princess introduces a theme honoring the golden age of magic and magician Richard Valentine Pitchford—known as Cardini. His legacy continues through his great-nephew, Randy Pitchford, owner of the Magic Castle, and now aboard Star Princess.

The venue includes a ticketing booth, the Inner Circle, the Cardini Bar, a behind-the-curtain Backstage area, and the Peacock Theater. Each features detailed décor, low lighting, and theatrical elements.

Spellbound will also debut a cocktail menu exclusive to the Cardini Bar, including The Inner Circle, a milk-washed Meili vodka with jasmine tea, and the Cardini, a butter-washed rum Old Fashioned.

Spellbound by Magic Castle will be open to all guests, with multiple nightly showtimes. Admission is $45 per guest and includes two signature cocktails and a magic show. Tickets are available in advance at www.princess.com or onboard. Dinner service will no longer be offered before showtime; guests should plan to dine at least two hours before their reservation.

Currently under construction at Fincantieri, the 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess—sister to Sun Princess—will offer 30 dining and bar venues, expanded entertainment and activities, and a variety of accommodations including Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites, and balcony staterooms.

With more than 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests can enjoy private ocean views. Key venues include The Dome, a new relaxation and entertainment space; The Princess Arena, the line’s most advanced theater; and The Piazza, the ship’s central gathering place with floor-to-ceiling windows and ocean vistas.

Star Princess will launch with sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska. Bookings are open at www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/st-star-princess.

Will you be sailing aboard Star Princess? Let us know in the comments!