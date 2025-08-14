Seabourn launches new voyages and itineraries for 2027-2028

Seabourn announced its 2027 summer ocean and 2027–2028 expedition itineraries, with new voyages to Alaska, Japan, Antarctica, and beyond.

The season will include 111 departures, 72 itineraries, and visits to 369 destinations across 71 countries aboard Seabourn Pursuit, Seabourn Venture, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest, and Seabourn Ovation.

The collection features the new 94-day “Pole-to-Pole: Grand Expedition,” from the High Arctic to Antarctica; a new 11-day Baltic cruise to Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia; and a 14-day solar eclipse voyage in August 2027.

“Whether guests are drawn to the thrill of expedition travel or the allure of exploring hidden destinations, our 2027–2028 season offers life-expanding voyages for every kind of traveler,” said Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn. “With the intimate, yacht-like atmosphere of our ships, the genuine warmth and attentiveness of our onboard team, enriching onboard programming, and immersive shore excursions, we invite guests to explore the world’s most extraordinary destinations, all with Seabourn’s signature style of luxury at sea.”

Expedition Voyages

The cruise line will also expand its expedition voyages, with Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture sailing to 189 remote regions from March 2027 to April 2028. The expeditions are led by a 23-member Expedition Team of scientists, naturalists, scholars, and photographers, and guests will enjoy rare wildlife sightings and authentic cultural moments.

“In the short time since we launched, Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture have reshaped expedition travel with itineraries that explore remote and remarkable destinations,” said Robin West, Seabourn’s Vice President and General Manager of Expeditions. “Expedition travel is about so much more than just sightseeing. With our expert expedition teams leading every exploration, our guests are gifted new perspectives on the natural wonders of the world and the people and the diverse cultures that make these places so special.”

Antarctica

Guests can explore Antarctica aboard Seabourn Pursuit and Seabourn Venture, spotting icebergs, minke whales, and penguins.

Voyages run October 2027–March 2028, lasting 10–25 days, and include a pre-cruise hotel stay in Buenos Aires and round-trip flights between Buenos Aires and Ushuaia, Argentina.

Seabourn’s Antarctica expeditions run in three seasons: Early (late Oct–early Dec) with abundant sea ice and penguin mating; Mid (mid-Dec–early Feb) with more land access, penguin chicks, and migratory whales; and Late (mid-Feb–early Mar) with peak whale activity.

Seabourn will also offer Complimentary Signature Events in Antarctica, including a Polar Plunge from the Zodiacs and Caviar on the Ice with Champagne.

Arctic

Seabourn Venture will cross the Arctic in summer 2027, with trips to Iceland, Greenland, Scotland, and the Canadian Arctic for sightings of wildlife like Beluga whales and Atlantic puffins. Voyages range in length from 12 to 18 days, and the ship offers ample deck space for viewing the Northern Lights.

Seabourn will also offer a complimentary Polar Plunge from the Zodiacs and Caviar on the Ice with Champagne on its Arctic cruises, and will launch its first-ever 94-day “Pole-to-Pole Grand Expedition” sailing from the High Arctic to Antarctica.

Northwest Passage

Seabourn Venture’s new 18-day voyage from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, will travel through the Northwest Passage, complete with storytelling and views of the Northern Lights. Guests will also visit Inuit communities in the Canadian High Arctic.

Kimberley

A voyage to the Kimberley coast in northwest Australia, one of the world’s last untamed frontiers, awaits, will be held aboard Seabourn Pursuit between May and August 2027.

The landscape features sandstone peaks, waterfalls, and mangrove forests, and the region is home to the Wunambal Gaambera traditional owners, who are Seabourn Pursuit’s godparents.

Guests will visit the King George Falls, the Horizontal Falls and the Montgomery Reef, where tides recede to reveal sea turtles and other marine life. Expeditions include Zodiac rides through crocodile-inhabited Hunter River, a visit to the Paspaley Pearling Company in Kuri Bay, and snorkeling the waters of Ashmore Reef.

South Pacific

Seabourn Pursuit will voyage to the South Pacific between April and September 2027, with a two-day visit to Easter Island and an underwater view of shipwrecks like the Titania via the ship’s submarines. The trip will also include cultural experiences like the Rom dance in Vanuatu and the Baining Fire Dance in Papua New Guinea.

2027 Summer Ocean Voyages

Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Quest, and Seabourn Ovation will undertake 63 departures from April to November 2027.

Alaska

Guests aboard Seabourn Encore will explore Alaska via expedition experiences led by the ship’s Expedition Team. Each cruise includes at least one trip to Hubbard Glacier, Tracy Arm, Endicott Arm, or Glacier Bay. The ship will visit 15 ports and two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Glacier Bay National Park.

Mediterranean

Seabourn Ovation will sail the Mediterranean, from the Spanish coastline to the Dalmatian Coast to the Greek Isles. The ship’s small size will allow for stops in boutique ports, and one highlight of the summer is a 14-day solar eclipse cruise from Monte Carlo to Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Complimentary Signature Events in the Mediterranean include a Marina Day with watersports from Seabourn Ovation‘s retractable marina, and Shopping with the Chef excursions to local markets.

Northern Europe

Seabourn Quest will cruise to Northern Europe, including voyages to Norway, Iceland, and the British Isles. A new Baltic itinerary will take guests to small-ship ports and feature a Shopping with the Chef excursion in Latvia.

Canada & New England

Guests will take in the fall foliage sights aboard Seabourn Quest with trips to Canada and New England.

Japan

Seabourn Encore‘s three round-trip voyages from Tokyo offer immersive experiences in the country’s culinary and cultural traditions. Cruises will include stops in Osaka, Kanazawa, and Hakodate, and visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Mount Fuji in Shimizu, Himeji-jo Castle in Osaka, and the villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama near Kanazawa.

Complimentary experiences include Evenings Under the Stars & Let’s Dance Party, plus Shopping with the Chef excursions in Nagasaki, Hakodate, Kushiro, and Kagoshima.

By Caroline Killilea