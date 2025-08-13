Princess Cruises’ Star Princess Completes Final Sea Trials

Princess Cruises’ second Sphere-Class ship, Star Princess, has completed her final sea trials and is set to welcome guests on October 4, 2025, on a Mediterranean sailing from Barcelona!

During final sea trials from August 9–12, Star Princess sailed from Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, into the Adriatic Sea, testing steering, navigation, and propulsion. The LNG-powered ship features two Azipod units for 360-degree thrust and four bow thrusters for precise maneuvering.

Captain Gennaro Arma, a 27-year Princess veteran and leader of the Sphere-Class newbuild team, oversaw the trials and now leads 1,600 crew members as the ship enters its final outfitting phase.

“We confidently led Star Princess through sea trials,” said Captain Arma. “As the proud leader of our newest vessel, I’m extremely impressed with the ship’s navigation capabilities and maneuverability. With the final countdown underway, my incredible teammates and I can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for unforgettable adventures this fall.”

Currently in final construction at Fincantieri, Star Princess is a 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest ship and sister to Sun Princess. It will offer 30 dining and bar venues, entertainment spaces, and accommodations, including suites, mini-suites, and balcony rooms. With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests will enjoy panoramic ocean views. Highlighted spaces include The Dome, The Arena theater, The Piazza, and Spellbound by Magic Castle®.

Star Princess will debut with sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska. Voyages are open for booking at Princess.com.

