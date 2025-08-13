Cruise NewsFeatured

Princess Cruises’ Star Princess Completes Final Sea Trials

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Princess Cruises’ second Sphere-Class ship, Star Princess, has completed her final sea trials and is set to welcome guests on October 4, 2025, on a Mediterranean sailing from Barcelona!

During final sea trials from August 9–12, Star Princess sailed from Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, into the Adriatic Sea, testing steering, navigation, and propulsion. The LNG-powered ship features two Azipod units for 360-degree thrust and four bow thrusters for precise maneuvering.

Captain Gennaro Arma, a 27-year Princess veteran and leader of the Sphere-Class newbuild team, oversaw the trials and now leads 1,600 crew members as the ship enters its final outfitting phase.

“We confidently led Star Princess through sea trials,” said Captain Arma. “As the proud leader of our newest vessel, I’m extremely impressed with the ship’s navigation capabilities and maneuverability. With the final countdown underway, my incredible teammates and I can’t wait to welcome guests aboard for unforgettable adventures this fall.”

Currently in final construction at Fincantieri, Star Princess is a 177,800-ton, 4,300-guest ship and sister to Sun Princess. It will offer 30 dining and bar venues, entertainment spaces, and accommodations, including suites, mini-suites, and balcony rooms. With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests will enjoy panoramic ocean views. Highlighted spaces include The Dome, The Arena theater, The Piazza, and Spellbound by Magic Castle®.

RELATED: Princess Cruises Reveals 2027 Alaska Season with Star Princess

Star Princess will debut with sailings to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska. Voyages are open for booking at Princess.com.

For more information, contact a travel advisor or call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237).

Will you be sailing aboard Star Princess? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

Tracing the Origins of the Panama Hat

Carnival Festivale Bookings Now Open

Atlas Ocean Voyages Launches New Junior Suites and...

Nice, France – More Than Just a Starting...

Crystal Launches ‘By Abercrombie & Kent’ Land and...

Princess Cruises Reveals 2027 Alaska Season with Star...

SH Minerva Debuts Asia-Pacific’s First Cultural Expedition Cruises

Star of the Seas Arrives at Port Canaveral

MSC Seascape Brings Family Fun to Galveston

Enjoy Makoto Ocean Sushi on Diamond & Sapphire...

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.