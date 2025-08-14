The Allure of Dining at Sea

No wonder Oceania Allura surpassed expectations on her maiden voyage through Adriatic and Mediterranean ports. Sure, when Oceania Cruises’ newest vessel, twin to the luxurious 1,200-passenger Vista, launched in May 2023, the ship amused guests with rich amenities, from her beautiful pool deck to the secluded spa terrace with thalassotherapy waters to the Artist Loft and sports-deck pickleball court. Meantime, it was Allura’s culinary initiatives that stirred palpable delight, both on ship and ashore. The line demonstrated that it was keenly aware discriminating guests can dine in the finest restaurants on land, or hone skills at cookery schools or on winery tours, and that food is a tantalizing lure for new and seasoned cruisers to bite on a cruise. With Allura, Oceania — known from inception for its culinary focus and as the first cruise line to have an onboard cooking school — epitomizes the evolution of culinary cruising to immerse guests in global cultures and enhance reflections on the destinations the ship visits.

Remarkably, Allura is the only ship whose culinary program is helmed by two French master chefs, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale. In collaboration with Jacques Pépin, Oceania’s original culinary-ambassador chef, Quaretti and Barale mingle innovation and creativity while overseeing a team amounting to one chef for every eight guests. A galley tour of the vast kitchen showcased meticulous sourcing of the finest ingredients, including Minoterie Planchot flour for signature breads and pastries, Échiré butter, Label Rouge chicken, and Iberico pork.

Allura’s 12 eateries include the Grand Dining Room and four specialty restaurants, including Polo Grill and Toscana Italian restaurant, all with tasty additions to Oceania favorites. Notably, Jacques, Chef Pépin’s signature French restaurant, dazzled diners with traditional tableside service for hand-cut beef tartare, Dover sole, and crêpes Suzette. My gourmand friend said Jacques’ steak was the best he ever tasted.

In the pan-Asian Red Ginger — renowned for miso-glazed sea bass — the waiter generously served all 12 new Nikkei Japanese-Peruvian dishes. Mouthwatering tastes included ceviche marinated red tuna, Peruvian-style beef short ribs, bao buns stuffed with soft-shell crab tempura, Peruvian-accent skewers of chicken and beef, and yuzu cheesecake.

Guests who craved more could indulge at the Crêperie on decadent bubble waffles filled with ice-cream treats, or at Baristas bar and bakery on varieties of quiches, croissants, and éclairs.

While cruising the Italian Riviera, the Master Chefs Market Dinner showcased Allura’s dedication to engage guests with a sense of place redolent of local culinary culture. Arrayed in brilliant splendor, the Italian buffet — brimming with varieties of cheeses, antipasti, and fresh tomatoes — was a feast for the eyes (and moreso for the palate) as chefs created Caprese salads, hand-rolled pasta, grilled fish, and meats to order. After seconds of fragrant Tuscan fish stew, I barely had room for a puffy cannoli or apricot tart.

Along the way, Allura offered exclusive excursions to taste foods and wines in every port. My favorites for engaging with locals: a jaunt from Ravenna, Italy, to Brisighella for alfresco lunch at La Sabbiona in the heart of the Emilia-Romagnia region famed for its olive oil, and from Kotor, Montenegro, to the centuries-old mountaintop Storia di Pietra Winery for brunch in their elegant venue.

Inspired by Allura’s culinary style, many guests bought a copy of Oceania’s Culinary Center Recipe Collection, full of deliciousness to savor. Just off the cruise, I’m already trying to perfect Dover Sole Meuniere.