Princess Cruises Reveals 2027 Alaska Season with Star Princess

Princess Cruises announced its largest Alaska season for 2027. Operating eight ships and five wilderness lodges, it offers more sailings, glacier views, and exploration options. Booking opens August 12, 2025.

“Few places captivate like Alaska – its beauty, its people and its sense of wonder,” said Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer, Princess Cruises. “That’s why our team puts so much heart into every detail of our Alaska Season. For 2027, we’ve designed experiences to bring guests closer to the soul of the Great Land – closer to glaciers, closer to wildlife, and closer to local culture and communities both onboard and ashore – all in a way only Princess can deliver.”

Star Princess returns for her second Alaska season as Princess Cruises’ next-generation Sphere Class ship and the first of its kind in the region. She leads the season with 7-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from Seattle, part of a schedule featuring 187 departures across 17 itineraries from five homeports: Seattle, Vancouver (B.C.), Anchorage (Whittier), San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Cruise Highlights

Fleet of eight ships: Star, Coral, Crown, Discovery, Emerald, Island, Royal, and Ruby Princess.

17 destinations with four glacier-viewing spots: Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

85 Glacier Bay calls, including every 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers (Anchorage/Vancouver) and 14-day Grand Adventure roundtrip Vancouver.

Most Glacier Bay visits of any cruise line.

Ports include Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Haines, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, and Victoria, B.C.

Voyage of the Glaciers

7-day sailings between Vancouver and Anchorage with two glacier days.

Late-night stays in Juneau on northbound trips.

Option to combine for a 14-day Grand Adventure.

Option to add Denali land tour.

Ships: Coral, Island, Crown, and Discovery Princess.

Inside Passage Cruises

Departures from Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Los Angeles.

Seattle: Star Princess (weekly 7-day Sunday), Royal Princess (7-day Saturday with Glacier Bay).

San Francisco: Ruby Princess (10-day Inside Passage with Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier).

Vancouver: Emerald Princess (7-day Glacier Bay or Endicott Arm), Coral, Crown, Discovery Princess (6-9 day itineraries).

Los Angeles: Emerald Princess (two 16-day roundtrip voyages with Glacier Bay).

Extended 9- and 10-day Inside Passage voyages on Crown, Discovery, Royal, and Star Princess.

2027 Cruisetours

28 cruise tour options combining cruises with land tours.

Lodges near Denali, Kenai Fjords, Wrangell-St. Elias National Parks.

Same-day rail service from ship to Denali area.

Two exclusive Denali lodges: Mt. McKinley Princess and Denali Princess Wilderness Lodges.

17-night Denali Escorted Cruisetour with stays at all five lodges.

Visit up to four national parks: Glacier Bay, Denali, Kenai Fjords, Klondike Gold Rush.

Exclusive Booking Offers

Up to 40% off plus 3rd and 4th guests sail free on select sailings.

Early Booking Bonus (book by August 18, 2025): free room upgrade and $99 reduced deposit.

Captain’s Circle loyalty members save up to $200 instantly per stateroom.

For details, contact a travel advisor, call 1-800-774-6237, or visit www.princess.com.

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises? Let us know in the comments!