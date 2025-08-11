SH Minerva Debuts Asia-Pacific’s First Cultural Expedition Cruises

Swan Hellenic has announced its first cultural expedition cruises in the Asia-Pacific, marking the return of SH Minerva and completing the company’s fleet!

In 2026, travelers can choose from seven curated cruises across two seasons—five in April and May, and two in September—that can be combined into longer voyages.

After completing her Antarctic season, SH Minerva will depart Honiara, Solomon Islands, on April 5, 2026, embarking on five cruises that explore the natural beauty, cultural heritage, and history of the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan.

“We’re exceptionally proud that SH Minerva is now offering our guests access to the Asia Pacific – a region of extraordinary cultural richness and natural beauty,” says Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “This marks a new chapter for our company and this ship, the emblem of Swan Hellenic’s renaissance, as she continues to sail under our full ownership. With this first Asia Pacific season, we now offer a truly global choice of voyages, touching every continent and offering our guests a uniquely meaningful way to explore the world, seeing what others don’t.”

True to Swan Hellenic’s style, no port is repeated across these cruises, allowing guests to link them into a 55-day grand voyage ending in Otaru, Japan, on May 30, 2026.

Due to remote locations, the first three cruises include exclusive Cruise Plus packages with hotel stays, charter flights, and transfers. The final two cruises from Manila and Hiroshima offer Cruise Only packages with standard flight access.

Full details are now available in a dedicated section of the Swan Hellenic website, but here’s a brief overview of each of the five new cultural expedition cruises.

Cruise Itineraries

Honiara to Jayapura | April 5–18, 2026 | 13 nights

Explore the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, including World War II sites and Melanesian and Polynesian cultures. Ends in Jayapura, Indonesia’s Papua capital, known for its tribal communities. Cruise Plus includes hotel in Brisbane, transfers, and charter flights from Brisbane to Honiara and Jayapura to Bali.

Jayapura to Sorong | April 18–28, 2026 | 10 nights

Travel through Indonesia’s islands, focusing on traditional dance and cultural sites. Cruise Plus includes hotel in Bali, transfers, and round-trip charter flights between Bali and Jayapura.

Sorong to Manila | April 28–May 9, 2026 | 11 nights

Cruise Raja Ampat’s coral reefs and forests, ending in Manila with markets and local cuisine. Cruise Plus includes a hotel in Bali, a charter flight to Sorong, and all transfers.

Manila to Hiroshima | May 9–20, 2026 | 11 nights

Visit the northern Philippines’ national parks, historic towns, and Zamami Island’s beaches. Stops include Amami Oshima, Sakitsu village, Kagoshima, and ending in Hiroshima. Cruise Only package.

Hiroshima to Otaru | May 20–30, 2026 | 10 nights

Explore northern Japan’s temples, castles, and cities, finishing in Otaru, Hokkaido, known for glassware and seafood markets. Cruise Only package.

September 2026 Cruises

Otaru to Hiroshima | Sept 1–10, 2026 | 10 nights

Reverse of May’s Hiroshima to Otaru itinerary.

Hiroshima to Itozaki–Onomichi | Sept 11–20, 2026 | 10 nights

Visit Kerama Archipelago, Nagasaki, Kanmon Strait, Beppu, Itozaki, and Onomichi’s temples.

Bookings for all 2026 Asia Pacific cruises are open on the Swan Hellenic website and through authorized agents.

Will you be sailing with Swan Hellenic? Let us know in the comments!