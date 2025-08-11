Star of the Seas Arrives at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean’s new Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, arrived Saturday in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, ahead of its first sailing in one week. More than 2,000 crew members welcomed the ship to its new homeport. The season will officially launch with a naming ceremony featuring godmother Diana Ross.

Star offers activities for all ages, including five signature shows—such as Back to the Future: The Musical—and more than 40 dining and drinking venues, including the Chicago-inspired Lincoln Park Supper Club. Guests can explore eight themed neighborhoods, from the Category 6 waterpark’s six slides to seven pools. The ship will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, with visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Will you be sailing aboard Star of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!