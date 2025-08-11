Cruise NewsFeatured

Star of the Seas Arrives at Port Canaveral

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Royal Caribbean’s new Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, arrived Saturday in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, ahead of its first sailing in one week. More than 2,000 crew members welcomed the ship to its new homeport. The season will officially launch with a naming ceremony featuring godmother Diana Ross.

Star offers activities for all ages, including five signature shows—such as Back to the Future: The Musical—and more than 40 dining and drinking venues, including the Chicago-inspired Lincoln Park Supper Club. Guests can explore eight themed neighborhoods, from the Category 6 waterpark’s six slides to seven pools. The ship will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, with visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

RELATED: Star of the Seas Joins Royal Caribbean

Will you be sailing aboard Star of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like

MSC Seascape Brings Family Fun to Galveston

Enjoy Makoto Ocean Sushi on Diamond & Sapphire...

Third time on Explora Journeys … it just...

Zadar: Where the Adriatic Sings

Explora Journeys Launches Ocean Wellness Retreats on Explora...

A Coral Comeback Vacation

MSC Cruises to Expand U.S. Sailings in Winter...

Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2027-2028 Itineraries With Over 175...

AmaWaterways, Smithsonian Journeys Expand River Cruise Offerings for...

A Rainbow Undersea

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.