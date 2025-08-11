MSC Seascape Brings Family Fun to Galveston

This November, MSC Seascape—one of the most awarded family cruise ships—makes its debut in Galveston. Voted “Best Cruise Ship for Families” by Forbes Vetted and winner of the 2024 Travel Weekly Magellan Award, the ship brings 7,500+ square feet of kids’ space and nonstop entertainment for all ages.

Matteo Mancini, Family Entertainment Development Director, MSC Cruises said, “Galveston has long been a popular departure point for families with children seeking unforgettable cruise experiences, and we know the arrival of MSC Seascape will offer top-of-the-line entertainment for cruisers of all ages. The ship is set to bring offerings to captivate today’s Gen Z and Gen Alpha travelers, from immersive digital entertainment to interactive game shows designed to inspire wonder, excitement, and lasting memories for the entire family.”

When MSC Seascape arrives in Galveston this November, it will launch several new family entertainment options tailored for the Texas market—adding to its already extensive lineup of onboard activities. Designed for all ages, the new programming blends technology, creativity, and interactivity for nonstop family fun.

New highlights include:

LEGO® Parade – A lively character parade marches through the ship once per cruise.

LEGO® Game Show – Families team up in a timed Master Builder competition with bricks, twists, and prizes.

Boxes Game Show – Mystery box challenges keep families guessing—and competing—for prizes.

Doremix Family Disco – A dance-off with enhanced visuals and hit music, where families battle it out on the dance floor.

Guinness World Record Quiz – Families test their knowledge and bet on record-breaking feats.

MasterChef at Sea Juniors – Kids compete in a creative cooking challenge.

Formula 1 on PS5 – Young racers can take the wheel in virtual Formula 1 tournaments.

Quiz O’Clock – Trivia sessions in three versions: U.S. pop culture, family fun, and teen trends.

Returning family favorites include:

Break the Wall – An interactive game where guests complete surprise challenges live on stage.

Vikings – A fun, educational game about Viking history and sea challenges.

Cabin 12006 Experience – Based on MSC’s web series, with live shows and casting activities.

Cabin 12006: The Secret Game – An immersive mystery-solving game with music, memory, and TikTok-style challenges.

Beat the Music – A music trivia showdown between kids and parents using a mobile app.

Doremiland Documentary – An in-cabin film introducing families to all kids’ activities onboard.

MSC Dance Crew – A team competition for 10- to 17-year-olds created with Fremantle.

Teens Late Show (TLS) – A weekly live show led by teens featuring music, games, and pop culture.

MSC Foundation Junior Ambassadors – Activities centered around ocean conservation and global impact.

