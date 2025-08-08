Enjoy Makoto Ocean Sushi on Diamond & Sapphire Princess Fall 2025

Princess Cruises announces the addition of Makoto Ocean specialty sushi restaurant to Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess starting this fall.

Guests sailing to Antarctica, Southeast Asia, and Japan will soon enjoy the bold, authentic flavors of Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Edomae-style sushi aboard these two beloved diamond-class ships. First introduced on Sun Princess in 2024 and set to debut on Star Princess in October 2025, Makoto Ocean has quickly become a guest favorite.

“The expansion of Makoto Ocean is exceptionally meaningful as we bring a guest favorite to those sailing to other regions around the world,” said Sami Kohen, Vice President of Food and Beverage, Princess Cruises. “Makoto Ocean reflects the elegance and authenticity of Japanese cuisine our guests will enjoy across Japan.”

Chef Makoto Okuwa’s Modern Take on Edomae-Style Sushi

With over 25 years of culinary experience, Chef Makoto Okuwa brings a fresh, artfully presented interpretation of traditional Edomae-style sushi to Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess.

Edomae-style sushi, developed in 1820s Tokyo, combines vinegared rice with fresh, local fish. Chef Okuwa’s unique approach offers a refined yet approachable dining experience tailored for guests sailing through Japan with Princess.

“It’s a true honor to bring Makoto Ocean to Diamond and Sapphire Princess as they sail through the waters of my homeland and beyond,” said Chef Makoto Okuwa. “Sharing the spirit, tradition, and flavors of Japan with Princess guests is a deeply personal and meaningful opportunity for me.”

About Chef Okuwa and Makoto Ocean

Chef Okuwa, known for his restaurants in Miami Beach, Washington, D.C., Vail, Sao Paulo, Madrid, and Panama City, has appeared on Food Network’s Iron Chef America and earned recognition from the James Beard Foundation.

Makoto Ocean, replacing Kai Sushi, will open aboard Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess this fall. The specialty restaurant features premium sushi and signature dishes such as truffle salmon, snow crab temaki, and toro tartare. Handcrafted cocktails like the Genmai Negroni and Kodai No Hana complement the menu.

Located on Deck 7, the smart-casual venue seats 80 guests. The $60 per person charge is included for those with the Princess Premier Package.

For additional details, contact a travel advisor, call 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237), or visit www.princess.com.