Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo Join “The Love Boat” Celebration at Sea

Princess Cruises will host Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo aboard Regal Princess for The Love Boat Celebration at Sea, sailing November 16–23, 2025, on a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise.

Tewes (Julie McCoy) and Charo (April Lopez) will reunite with cast members Jill Whelan, Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, and Bernie Kopell for a special fan sailing featuring meet-and-greets, themed events, and live performances by Charo.

Guests can also purchase a limited “Captain Package,” which includes exclusive access to events like the Cast Cocktail Hour, Bon Voyage Dinner, and commemorative merchandise.

The cruise departs from Galveston, Texas, with stops in Cozumel (overnight) and Roatán.

RELATED: Princess Cruises Adds New Perks to Premier and Plus Packages

For booking details, visit www.princess.com or call 1-800-PRINCESS.