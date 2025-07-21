Princess Cruises Adds New Perks to Premier and Plus Packages

Princess Cruises has updated its Premier and Plus packages—available starting July 22 for 2026 sailings—to include added perks like extra casual dining options and increased shore excursion credits.

“By thoughtfully evolving our packages, we’re ensuring they reflect what our guests truly desire—more flexibility, enhanced culinary experiences, and opportunities to explore ashore, all while retaining the exceptional benefits they’ve come to expect,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Princess Cruises Vice President, Onboard Revenue. “Ultimately, it’s about delivering an even more rewarding and personalized vacation experience.”

Highlights of the Updated Packages

Starting July 22, the Princess Premier Package will be priced at $100 per person, per day (previously $90), and the Princess Plus Package at $65 (up from $60). On Sphere Class ships—Sun Princess and Star Princess—pricing will be $105 and $70, respectively. Both packages still offer 50%–70% savings compared to purchasing each benefit individually.

Premier Package:

New: Shore excursion credit based on voyage length—$100 (6–9 days), $200 (10–20 days), and up to $300 (21+ days).

Includes: Unlimited Premier Beverage Package, unlimited casual and specialty dining, Wi-Fi for four devices, waived OceanNow® and room service delivery fees, unlimited digital photos, reserved theater seating, and daily crew appreciation.

Plus Package:

New: Two additional casual dining meals (now four per voyage).

Includes: Plus Beverage Package, Wi-Fi for one device, waived OceanNow® and room service delivery fees, and daily crew appreciation.

To make room for these updates, select features with lower usage, such as premium desserts, juice bar access, Medallion shipping, fitness classes, and Princess Prizes, will be discontinued.

For full details, visit: princess.com/cruisepackages