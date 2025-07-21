Carnival Cruise Line Opens Celebration Key

On July 19th, Carnival Cruise Line officially opened Celebration Key, its highly anticipated $600 million exclusive destination on Grand Bahama. The first call was made by Carnival Vista, bringing nearly 5,000 guests to experience this vibrant new port.

“Today marks an extraordinary milestone for Carnival as we open the first phase of our initial $600M investment, with more to come. Celebration Key is more than just a beautiful place; it’s a celebration of the Bahamian paradise our guests love, complemented by an impressive variety of incredible new experiences and offerings,” said Duffy. “We’ve built the ultimate beach day for our guests whether they crave fun in the sun or relaxation under a palm tree.”

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein, Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, and Carnival Vista Captain Paolo Severini marked the grand opening by “unlocking” the gates to the 10-story Suncastle, featuring two exciting racing waterslides. The group also cut the ribbon at Lokono Cove, the destination’s colorful shopping village, and O’Neal made the first shot on the new basketball court. The celebration continued with a champagne toast at the adults-only Pearl Cove Beach Club. The full ceremony was livestreamed and is available to watch online HERE.

Celebration Key features five distinct areas:

Paradise Plaza: The central hub welcoming guests with live music.

Starfish Lagoon: Family-friendly area with one of the Caribbean’s largest freshwater lagoons, a splash pad, sports courts, and waterslides on the 10-story Suncastle. The beach has loungers, cabanas, and casual dining options including Captain’s Galley, Gill’s Grill, Snack Shacks, and the Parrotfish Swim-Up Bar.

Calypso Lagoon: An adult-focused area with a 275,000 sq. ft. lagoon, a DJ Island, and the world’s largest swim-up bar with 166 in-water seats. The Sunshine Swings Bar offers nearly 50 swings for cocktails, along with dining from Surf N’ Sauce BBQ & Brew, Calypso Food Trucks, and Snack Shacks.

Pearl Cove Beach Club: The largest adults-only retreat at any cruise destination, featuring an 11,000 sq. ft. infinity pool overlooking a white sand beach, loungers, cabanas, and supervillas. Guests can enjoy upscale dining and drinks at Pearl Cove Restaurant, Pearl Cove Bar, and a separate swim-up bar.

Lokono Cove: A retail village showcasing Bahamian culture with vibrant murals, local art, and handmade goods.

Celebration Key offers 30+ food and drink options, live entertainment, cabanas, sports courts, water activities, shore excursions, and over a mile of white sand beach.

The destination is expected to welcome over two million guests annually at launch, growing to four million by 2028. It creates hundreds of long-term jobs for Grand Bahama and features a cruise pier that can host two of Carnival’s largest ships at once. Expansion to accommodate two more ships is already underway.

For more details or to book, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your travel advisor.