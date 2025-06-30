Cruise NewsFeatured

Carnival Cruise Line and Coca-Cola Reunite in New Partnership

by Julie Bouchner
Carnival Cruise Line announced it will partner with The Coca-Cola Company across its North American fleet!

Starting later this summer, guests can enjoy Coca-Cola products, including classic sodas, zero-sugar, low-calorie options, and sparkling flavored water.

“Carnival Cruise Line and Coca-Cola are two iconic brands that celebrate fun, family, friendship, food and fabulous memories,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are excited to welcome back Coca-Cola’s diverse lineup of beverages which our guests love and which will enhance the food and beverage experience that is always part of a great cruise vacation on Carnival. Both our brands are built on bringing people together making The Coca-Cola Company and Carnival Cruise Line a perfect partnership.”

Sailing from one of Carnival’s 13 U.S. homeports, guests will have access to Coca-Cola brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Powerade, Topo Chico, fairlife, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

“We’re thrilled to be back on board with Carnival, literally! From an ice-cold Coca-Cola with lunch, a Topo Chico by the pool, or a Powerade after exploring a destination, we’ll have the perfect drink for every moment of the journey,” said Dagmar Boggs, president, Foodservice & On-Premise, The Coca-Cola Company, North American Operating Unit. “This partnership is all about enhancing the guest experience, and we’re thrilled to offer a beverage lineup as diverse and exciting as the adventures Carnival guests embark on.”

Carnival expects to complete the partnership across its North American fleet by September 2025. Its ships in Australia already serve Coca-Cola products.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

