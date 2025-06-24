Carnival Cruise Line Prepares for Celebration Key Launch

Carnival Cruise Line is getting ready to open its new Celebration Key venue, the first Carnival destination built from the ground-up.

Celebration Key is located on the south side of Grand Bahama island and exclusively open to Carnival guests. The area spans 65 acres and five distinct “portals,” and features a mile-long white sand beach, the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean, local Bahamian shopping and food, an adult-only beach club and excursions. The island will be open for guests on July 19.

Celebration Key will be part of the Paradise Collection, which currently includes Carnival’s two private islands: RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and Isla Tropicale. Both venues will receive upgrades in 2026.

Here’s a look at the new paradise-themed destination.

Paradise Plaza

The entry point for Celebration Key is the Sun Portal, a sun-shaped arch, and just beyond it lies Paradise Plaza, where guests receive information about what the island has to offer before deciding how to spend the day.

The Suncastle is 10 stories high and features massive conch shells and two 350-feet-long water slides. The slides also include a photo finish.

Calypso Lagoon Aerial View

Calypso and Starfish Lagoons total over 275,000 square feet, making them the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean. Calypso Lagoon includes an adults-only section while Starfish Lagoon provides families with a place to cool off.

Calypso Lagoon’s DJ Island & Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen Swim Up Bar

Celebration Key is home to the world’s largest swim up bar, with 166 in-water seats located in the adults-only section of Calypso Lagoon. Guests can visit DJ Island for music and refreshments at Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen.

Over-the-Lagoon Supervilla

The Over-the-Lagoon Supervillas can hold up to 10 guests for access to shade. The Supervillas have locking cabinets, a dining table with eight chairs, a mini fridge stocked with water and soft drinks, ceiling fans, hammocks, swing chairs, sun loungers, fresh fruit, snacks and lunch delivery, and a sun-shelf with water loungers and a water slide into the lagoon.

Guests can reserve one of the four available Supervillas, with two each located over Calypso and Starfish Lagoons. There are also two Beach Supervillas at the family-friendly beach and two at the adults-only beach.

Pearl Cove Beach Club

Guests 18 and over can visit Pearl Cove Beach Club for access to an 11,000-square-foot private infinity pool, water loungers and a swim-up bar.

The club features pink-striped umbrellas and daybeds along the pool area, and DJs play tropical lounge music while guests relax.

Beyond the infinity pool is the private beach, where guests can recline on a sun lounger and enjoy beachside food and drink service.

Pearl Cove Beach Club also includes full-service restaurant with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Reservation packages for the club include three options: club access and a welcome drink; club access and open bar (maximum of 10 drinks); or club access all inclusive (open bar with a maximum of 10 drinks and food from the Pearl Cove restaurant).

AquaBanas

AquaBanas are available for guests upon reservation and are located in the Starfish Lagoon. The floating cabanas seat eight people with a table and a canopy to provide shade.

Guppy Grotto Splash Pad

The Guppy Grotto splash pad is a coral-reef themed play area for toddlers and small children, where kids can swim in the shallow wade pool in Starfish Lagoon.

By Caroline Killilea