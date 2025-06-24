Katarina Johnson-Thompson to Headline Cunard Wellness at Sea Voyage

Cunard announced Tuesday that Olympic silver medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson will headline the cruise line’s first Wellness at Sea voyage, launching in 2026.

Wellness at Sea Offers Health and Wellness Experiences

Johnson-Thompson will share tips for maintaining mental and physical wellness as well as stories from her athletic career during a Cunard Insights talk in the Royal Court Theatre. The cruise, held on Cunard’s newest ship Queen Anne, will leave from Southampton for the Norwegian Fjords on July 5, 2026.

The 7-night Wellness at Sea voyage will feature wellness-focused activities like workout classes and spa treatments. Guests can seek guidance on curating their fitness routine or trying the latest and most popular superfoods.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Cunard once again, and as a Queen Anne Icon I have so much love for this ship and for a brand that means so much to Liverpool,” Johnson-Thompson said. “Wellness has always been a huge part of my life, both professionally and personally, and I’m really looking forward to sharing my experiences with guests on board and hopefully inspiring people to prioritise their own wellness journeys.”

Advice from the Experts

The cruise is a partnership with fashion and beauty magazine Harper’s Bazaar. Editors from the magazine, in addition to other wellness experts, will join Johnson-Thompson on board to provide wellness-focused talks during the week-long voyage. Prices currently start from £1,049 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

Cunard currently offers three-day Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea packages, which include various spa treatments, a range of ELEMIS products and nutritionally-balanced dining options. They are now available to book on My Cunard, or can be booked on board, and each package is $629 per guest.

Queen Anne’s spa, Mareel Wellness & Beauty, offers energizing wellness experiences. The Pavilion, an open-air area on the top deck of the ship, is enclosed by a glass dome roof that retracts in warmer climates.

RELATED: Cunard announces new Listening Lounge and partnership with Abbey Road

The Pavilion Wellness Café serves plant-based and sustainably-sourced meals for breakfast, lunch and daytime dinners, in addition to smoothies, shots and cold-pressed juices. Queen Anne is home to Cunard’s widest selection of low and no-alcohol drinks.

“Luxury travel today is about more than just beautiful surroundings — it’s about feeling your best, both inside and out,” Cunard President Katie McAlister said. “We know our guests are increasingly seeking moments of calm, balance and personal wellbeing as part of their travel experience. At Cunard, we’re proud to offer experiences that combine the restorative power of ocean travel with opportunities to unwind and reconnect. That’s why we’re so thrilled to be partnering with our Queen Anne Icon, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, for our very first Wellness at Sea voyage.”