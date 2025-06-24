Cruise NewsFeatured

CroisiEurope Introduces Christmas Market Cruise in Belgium

by Porthole Cruise and Travel

CroisiEurope announced a new four-day hotel barge cruise to Belgium’s Christmas markets on Tuesday. 

The cruise, which will travel from Bruges to Ghent, launches in December. Guests will visit Bruges’ two Christmas markets — one in the Grote Markt, featuring traditional chalets and an ice-skating rink, and a smaller market near Simon Steyinplein known for artisanal crafts. 

At the “Winter in Ghent” or “Gentse Winterfeesten,” Ghent’s Christmas market, guests can shop from over 150 wooden stalls selling gifts, food and drinks. The itinerary also includes a guided tour of Bruges and a visit to the Bourgogne des Flandres brewery for a Flemish beer tasting. In Ghent, guests will enjoy a walking tour and sample local specialities.

Additionally, onboard offerings will include hot chocolate, bredeles (Christmas cookies), and sweet Belgian waffles. CroisiEurope will offer the cruise on its ship MS Raymonde, which features 11 en-suite outward-facing cabins, a restaurant, a lounge bar, a sun deck and a relaxation area with a Jacuzzi. 

Sailings will run from December 6–14 (Bruges to Ghent) and December 2–10 (Ghent to Bruges). Prices start at $1,444 per person and include all meals, excursions, and port fees.

By Caroline Killilea

