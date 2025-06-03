Cruise NewsFeatured

CroisiEurope Launches New Amazon Cruises on MV Brasilian Dream

by Julie Bouchner
CroisiEurope will launch new Amazon River cruises in 2027 aboard its purpose-built ship, the MV Brasilian Dream. The 32-guest vessel will sail three 11-day itineraries along the Amazon, Rio Negro, Solimões, Arapiuns, and Tapajós rivers, reaching as far as the Colombian border.

The itineraries include:

  • The Amazon & Rio Negro (round trip from Manaus)
  • The Amazon & Rio Tapajós (Manaus to Santarém)
  • Cruise Between Brazil & Colombia (Manaus to Tabatinga)

Cruise highlights will include wildlife viewing by foot, canoe, and dinghy; visits to indigenous communities and stilt villages; guided nature excursions; and onboard lectures. Guests will explore national parks and protected areas, learn about local crafts and food, and take part in night tours.

The MV Brasilian Dream features four decks, 16 suites (all with balconies), two presidential suites, a Brazilian-inspired restaurant, spa, fitness room, sun deck, and a conference room. The design incorporates Amazonian materials and local artwork.

In line with its sustainability goals, CroisiEurope is equipping the ship with eco-friendly technology including solar panels, advanced wastewater treatment, and low-emission engines. The cruises aim to support local communities and biodiversity through responsible tourism and educational engagement.

Booking details, pricing, and launch dates will be released in July 2025. Click here to learn more.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

