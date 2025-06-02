Silversea Completes 136-Day World Cruise

Silversea has completed its 2025 Controtempo World Cruise, which sailed from Tokyo on January 13 and arrived in New York City on May 29!

The itinerary included major cities and lesser-known destinations across Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America, visited during nontraditional seasons for a different travel experience.

“As we conclude our 2025 World Cruise, Controtempo, we are grateful to our incredible guests and dedicated crew who made this journey truly remarkable,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “Controtempo highlighted the best of Silversea – from exclusive events, unique shore excursions, and more time in port for our guests to experience popular and off-the-beaten-path destinations during unconventional seasons. Looking ahead, we are eagerly preparing for our next World Cruise and are excited to welcome guests on board Silver Dawn for her second World Cruise.”

Highlights from Silversea’s Signature Events

During the Controtempo World Cruise, guests participated in seven exclusive events designed to showcase culture, cuisine, and destination experiences:

Tokyo, Japan – Departure Lunch and Sake Ceremony (January 13): Guests began their journey with a traditional lunch at Happo-en, featuring seasonal Japanese cuisine, a sake barrel ceremony, and a performance by the Hiroshima Junior Marimba Ensemble.

Da Nang, Vietnam – Hoi An Food Experience (February 1): After a lantern river cruise, guests dined at local restaurants that highlighted Hoi An’s culinary traditions.

Singapore – Marina Bay Sands Dinner (February 7): Guests visited the Sky Park Observation Deck, followed by a recreated Hawker Market with food and entertainment.

Walvis Bay, Namibia – Desert Dinner Under the Blood Moon (February 14): Guests dined in the Namib Desert with local food, wine, marimba music, choir, and fire performers.

Rouen, France – Private Evening at Versailles (April 13): Guests had private access to Versailles’ staterooms and dined in the Gallery of Battles, with a performance by mezzo soprano Axielle St Cirel.

Stockholm, Sweden – Photo Exhibition and Disco (April 29): Guests viewed Steve McCurry’s 30th Anniversary photo exhibition, followed by dinner and ABBA hits performed by Mamma Mia cast alumni.

Boston, USA – Farewell Concert (May 26): The cruise concluded with a New England-style dinner and a private concert by the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall, led by Keith Lockhart.

Silversea World Cruises: 2026–2028

The Curious and the Sea – 2026:

Silver Dawn departs Fort Lauderdale on January 6 and arrives in Lisbon on May 27. The 140-day journey visits 37 countries across six continents, focusing on global exploration and cultural discovery.

The Three Oceans – 2027:

Departing Los Angeles on January 8 and ending in Copenhagen on June 7, this 149-day cruise crosses the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic Oceans, visiting 35 countries, including 20 new destinations.

An Ode to the Moment – 2028:

Silver Shadow sails from Miami on January 5 and ends in Nice on May 16. This 132-day itinerary visits 29 countries, emphasizing a slower pace and deeper cultural immersion.

To learn more about Silversea’s World Cruises, click here.