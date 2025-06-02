Cunard Announces 195 New Voyages for 2027–2028

Cunard has released 195 new itineraries across its fleet, covering 115 destinations in 32 countries between April 2027 and January 2028.

The program includes visits to 93 UNESCO World Heritage sites, 18 overnight port stays, and 33 late departures, giving travelers extended time in port.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “This new program is all about giving our guests more choice and more unforgettable voyages. Whether it’s Queen Anne visiting new destinations, Queen Elizabeth returning to favourite ports in the Med, or Queen Mary 2 sailing iconic routes with her usual style, there’s something to suit every kind of traveler. From exploring remarkable places to enjoying exceptional experiences on board, we’re proud to offer voyages that feel truly special from start to finish.”

More about the itineraries

Itinerary Highlights for 2027–2028

Cunard’s upcoming schedule features a range of first-time port visits. Queen Anne is set to debut in Sorrento, Italy, and La Rochelle, France. Queen Mary 2 will make Cunard’s inaugural call to Charlottetown, Canada. Queen Victoria adds Riga, Latvia, to her route, while Queen Elizabeth will visit Trieste, Italy, and Calvi, France for the first time.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth will return to European waters in 2027, with a focus on Mediterranean sailings from May to October. With 65 new voyages ranging from one to four weeks, she’ll stop at 22 ports not visited in over a decade, including Palermo and Istanbul.

Queen Mary 2

After completing a major refurbishment in early 2027, Queen Mary 2 will resume her signature Transatlantic Crossings and also explore destinations such as Norway, New England, Canada, the North Cape, and the Caribbean. She will celebrate July 4 in Boston and spend the festive season in the Caribbean.

Queen Anne

Operating round-trip itineraries from Southampton, Queen Anne will offer a mix of Mediterranean escapes and Nordic sailings in search of the Northern Lights. Notable stops include extended stays in Copenhagen and Barcelona, plus a festive New Year’s Eve visit to Madeira.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria will also sail from Southampton, covering routes through the Mediterranean, Iceland, and Scandinavia. Notably, she will call at Grundarfjordur, Iceland—marking Cunard’s return to the port for the first time since 2009.

Sailing Across Queens

Travelers can link multiple voyages across the fleet with Queen-to-Queen journeys—ideal for guests wanting to experience more than one ship in a single trip. More information: Queen-to-Queen Cruises.

Booking Opens

Cunard World Club Members : June 11, 2025, at 6 a.m. PDT

General Public: June 12, 2025, at 6 a.m. PDT

Head to the Cunard website for more information!