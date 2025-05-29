Royal Caribbean Unveils New Lineup of Local Artists

Royal Caribbean has selected its second group of up-and-coming artists for the Artist Discovery Program. Artists from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti will each receive a grant of $20,000 to $100,000 to create large-scale murals reflecting their home countries’ culture and spirit. The artworks will be featured in key areas of Star of the Seas, including the Royal Promenade, embarkation area, Suite Sun Deck lobby, and Suite Sun Deck.

“We are excited about the overwhelming positive response we received from the next edition of the Artist Discovery Program,” said Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean. “Collaborating with the places we visit is at the heart of what we do and who we are at Royal Caribbean. Whether its hosting guest roundtables or hiring locals from our destinations around the world, it’s important to us to collaborate and connect with the communities we operate in. This year’s selection is special, and we’re thrilled about the vibrant, beautiful and cultural murals that’ll be on Star of the Seas for years to come.”

Royal Caribbean received nearly 180 submissions from artists in 28 Caribbean countries, each including an original concept, résumé, and personal statement.

Artist Discovery Program

Created to give emerging Caribbean artists a high-profile platform, the program debuted on Icon of the Seas and now extends to Perfect Day at CocoCay and the upcoming Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, opening December 2025.

Artists selected for Star of the Seas

Nestor Omar “Angurria” Garcia (Dominican Republic) – Embarkation-area mural blending bold color and Dominican storytelling.

Anthony “Taoszen” Smith (Jamaica) – Royal Promenade piece focused on community and connection.

Saegel Bascombe (Trinidad & Tobago) – Suite Sun Deck lobby mural inspired by vibrant island patterns.

Philippe Dodard (Haiti) – Mosaic on the Suite Sun Deck reflecting Haiti’s rich history.

Launching August 2025 from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Star of the Seas offers 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations, including stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay. More information is available at RoyalCaribbean.com.