Hidden Gem of the Turks & Caicos: Grand Turk Awaits

Join Bill Panoff as he explores the top highlights of Grand Turk in this new travel video. Walk along scenic beaches, dive into clear waters, and try the island’s best fried fish. Visit the 1852 Grand Turk Lighthouse, get insights from Minister of Tourism Zhavargo Jolly, and have a close-up stingray encounter. Tour the Grand Turk Cruise Terminal and take a guided walk through Cockburn Town with local historian Robert Hall. Whether you’re planning a trip or just exploring from home, this video shows why Grand Turk stands out as one of the Caribbean’s top destinations.

