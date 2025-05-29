Celebrity Cruises Revamps Solstice Series with $250M Upgrade

Celebrity Cruises is investing over $250 million to modernize its Solstice Series ships, beginning with Celebrity Solstice in 2026! The upgrades include eight new experiences—four of them debuting at sea—plus redesigned venues across the ship. Updates span new restaurants, refreshed entertainment spaces, improved outdoor areas, and fully upgraded staterooms, including new categories.

Celebrity Solstice will be the first Solstice Series ship to relaunch with upgrades, beginning sailings in March 2026. Itineraries will include Alaska, Hawaii, Fiji, and Southeast Asia. From September to December 2026, the ship will offer The Grand Voyage—a 110-night sailing visiting over 55 unique ports. All 1,479 staterooms will be upgraded, and guests can expect a range of new onboard experiences throughout the day.

“Our Solstice Series ships represent the best of classic cruising, and now we’re elevating this vacation experience even further by adding brand new experiences and enhancements at every turn,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Guests will enjoy more ways to explore and restore, all while staying true to what made our guests fall in love with these ships in the first place.”

Entertainment/Lounge Updates

Boulevard Lounge – An intimate entertainment venue with daily activities like game shows and trivia, plus evening performances including candlelit concerts and dueling pianos.

Boulevard Bar – Located next to the lounge, offering handcrafted cocktails before or after the show.

Celebrity Barcade – An elevated sports bar with multiple screens for watching games and options to play billiards, darts, and retro board games.

Culinary Updates

Trattoria Rossa – An Italian restaurant with modern design and authentic tableside preparation of classic dishes, including fresh handmade pasta.

Fine Cut Steakhouse – Forbes Travel Guide-rated steakhouse serving dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and upscale service.

Outdoor Spaces

Sunset Park – A half-acre top-deck outdoor space with elevated dining, cocktails, lawn games, and open-air concerts.

Private Cabanas – Offering ocean views, shade, and dedicated service.

Expanded Sunset Bar – A spot for cocktails with scenic views.

The Retreat Update

Enhanced Suites – Upgraded accommodations for the most elevated experience.

New Retreat Sundeck – Outdoor seating, shade, and an oversized hot tub exclusive to Retreat guests.

Redesigned Retreat Lounge – A place for light bites and drinks reserved for Retreat guests.

Upgraded Staterooms

Refreshed AquaClass – Wellness-focused rooms with spa features, yoga mats, robes, and a pillow menu. AquaClass guests get access to the new Relaxation Lounge at The Spa.

Four New Stateroom Categories – Panoramic Infinite Veranda Suite, Deluxe Panoramic Oceanview Suite, Panoramic Ocean View Suite, and Deluxe Panoramic Ocean View, available to book from mid-June.

Additional updates include refreshed designs in venues like Café Al Bacio, Cellar Masters, World Class Bar, Martini Bar, Pool Bar, Passport Bar, Blu (AquaClass exclusive), Luminae (Retreat exclusive), the Fitness Center, and Camp at Sea.

Sailing Information

Upgrades and experiences will debut on Celebrity Solstice starting March 2026, with itineraries in Asia, Australia, and Alaska. From September 2026, the ship will offer a 110-night Grand Voyage from Canada to Southeast Asia.

For bookings and details, visit www.celebritycruises.com, call 1-888-751-7804, or contact your travel advisor.