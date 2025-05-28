MSC Yacht Club Expands to MSC Magnifica

MSC Cruises will add its exclusive MSC Yacht Club to MSC Magnifica as part of a major dry-dock refurbishment later this year. The upgrade will also include a redesigned MSC Aurea Spa and a new Technogym®-powered fitness center.

Sales are now open for MSC Yacht Club bookings on MSC Magnifica, starting summer 2026. This marks the first time the Yacht Club will be available on Northern Europe itineraries from Warnemunde and on the MSC World Cruise in 2027.

Key Additions to MSC Magnifica:

MSC Yacht Club (spanning five decks)

63 suites in five categories, including connected family suites and the Royal Suite with private whirlpool and 840 sqft terrace.

Private sundeck with pool, whirlpool, chic cabanas, and an outdoor Grill & Bar,

Top Sail Lounge with panoramic sea views,

Dedicated Yacht Club restaurant with curated menus, 24/7 culinary staff, and in-house sommelier,

Other Upgrades:

New 2,906 sqft MSC Aurea Spa with sauna, steam rooms, salt room, Kneipp path, and relaxation lounge.

Expanded Technogym® Fitness Center with ocean views, yoga and spinning studios, and advanced equipment.

Itineraries Now Available:

Summer 2026 – Baltic sailings from Warnemunde, Germany.

Winter 2025/26 – 3- to 8-night Mediterranean cruises.

MSC World Cruise 2027 – 121-night voyage to 45 destinations in 25 countries.

MSC Magnifica will become the latest ship to feature the Yacht Club, MSC’s “ship-within-a-ship” concept offering an all-inclusive, private luxury experience.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC Magnifica? Let us know in the comments!