New Suite Categories on Seven Seas Prestige

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has revealed new suite designs for Seven Seas Prestige! The ship will debut several new categories, including two-story Skyview Suites with private rooftop terraces, Grand Loft Suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, and Horizon Penthouse Suites with oversized balconies.

Twelve suite categories have been announced so far, ranging from the 440 sq. ft. Deluxe Veranda Suite to the 2,037 sq. ft. Signature Suite. The new Skyview Regent Suite will be revealed at a later date.

“At Regent, we pride ourselves on delivering Unrivaled Space at Sea, and with the accommodations aboard Seven Seas Prestige™, I can confidently say that we have once again raised the bar with this collection of suites offering an unparalleled luxury unlike anything the cruise industry has seen before,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Debuting in late 2026, guests will be able to experience these extraordinary accommodations while sailing to the world’s most sought-after destinations and enjoying the highest standards of service through our signature Heartfelt Hospitality. Excitement for Seven Seas Prestige™ is already sky-high, and we know our discerning guests are eagerly anticipating reservations opening on June 25, 2025.”

MORE ABOUT THE SUITES

Studio DADO has designed all 411 balcony suites aboard the 77,000-ton, 822-guest Seven Seas Prestige™, showcasing detailed craftsmanship and a mix of classic and modern design. The accommodations draw on Regent’s established suite designs while introducing new categories.

“The suites aboard Seven Seas Prestige exemplify the ultimate blend of classic elegance and modern sophistication,” said Yohandel Ruiz, founding partner, Studio DADO. “Each suite showcases a seamless fusion of old-world craft and contemporary design, with each space offering a blend of comfort, style, and elegance. We’re especially excited about the debut of the Skyview Suites. The space. The view. They’ll make for a truly unforgettable experience.”

Claudia Farfan, associate, Studio DADO, added, “Our goal was to design the suites with a high-end residential feel so they are warm and welcoming. We relied on a neutral palette throughout, which gives a classic, almost timeless feel, but used pops of gem-like color to keep the designs fresh and contemporary.”

All suites include Regent’s standard amenities, such as unlimited shore excursions, gourmet dining at 11 venues, including the new Mediterranean-style Azure, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, Starlink Wi-Fi, valet laundry, pre-paid gratuities, and more. Guests in Concierge-level suites and above receive a one-night pre-cruise hotel package; those in Penthouse Suites and higher enjoy butler service.

New Suite Categories on Seven Seas Prestige

Skyview Suites

Six Skyview Suites—Aura (2,024 sq. ft.), Luna (1,728 sq. ft.), and Sola (1,325 sq. ft.)—span Decks 14 and 15. Each has a unique layout, featuring rooftop terraces, jetted tubs, and outdoor dining areas. The design features classic details, cool grays, black accents, and red highlights, complemented by high-end materials and sculptural furniture.

Grand Loft Suites

Four 856 sq. ft. Grand Loft Suites feature two stories with a double-height window wall and an upstairs bedroom. Inspired by Lower Manhattan lofts, they feature a neutral palette and clean lines, creating a refined, modern look.

Horizon Penthouse Suites

Fifteen Horizon Penthouse Suites (600–726 sq. ft.) feature spacious balconies ranging from 263 to 0 sq. ft., complete with dining areas and loungers. Each suite features a bedroom, a spacious bathroom, and an open living area for seamless indoor-outdoor comfort.

Signature Suites

Four Signature Suites (2,037 sq. ft.) feature two bedrooms and bathrooms, a large living area, and one of the fleet’s largest balconies (1,023 sq. ft.). Rich fabrics and a deep color palette define the space.

Grand Suites

Eight Grand Suites (1,214–1,417 sq. ft.) feature Mid-Century Modern furnishings and green tones, accompanied by private terraces and dining rooms.

Prestige Suites

Twelve Prestige Suites (813–1,354 sq. ft.) include one bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms, with calm hues, spacious closets, and spa-like baths.

Seven Seas Suites

Six Seven Seas Suites (721 sq. ft.) feature open-concept layouts that flow seamlessly from the living and dining areas to the bedroom, along with large balconies and en-suite bathrooms.

Penthouse Suites

Eighty-nine Penthouse Suites (609 sq. ft.) feature walk-through closets, pocket doors for privacy, and butler service.

Concierge Suites

142 Concierge Suites (440–485 sq. ft.) include spacious verandas, priority reservations, and a pre-cruise hotel stay.

Serenity Suites

102 Serenity Suites (440 sq. ft.) feature teal accents, built-in minibars, and flexible screening elements.

Deluxe Veranda Suites

22 Deluxe Veranda Suites (285–440 sq. ft.) offer refined design and private balconies in a more compact layout.

Reservations open June 25, 2025. Guests can register interest starting June 11 at RSSC.com, by calling 1-844-4REGENT, or through a travel advisor.

Will you be sailing aboard Seven Seas Prestige? Let us know in the comments!