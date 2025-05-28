Taraji P. Henson’s Moscato Joins Love Line Collection

Princess Cruises has added Taraji P. Henson’s Seven Daughters Moscato to its Love Line Premium Liquors Collection! Featuring tropical fruit and honeysuckle notes, the wine is now available fleetwide and pairs well with the line’s dining and entertainment offerings.

“Princess Cruises is committed to curating distinctive, high-quality experiences for our guests, and Seven Daughters aligns seamlessly with that vision,” said Sami Kohen, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Princess Cruises. “Taraji’s Moscato reflects a bold yet approachable style that we know our guests will love.”

Henson joins other celebrities in the Love Line Premium Liquors Collection, including Jason Momoa, Camila, Matthew McConaughey, Blake Lively, Liev Schreiber, Jason Aldean, Romero Britto, and Kylie Minogue.

“Seven Daughters is more than just a bottle of wine; it’s a celebration in a glass,” said Taraji P Henson, Strategic Advisor and Creative Collaborator of Seven Daughters. “Our Moscato is inviting, refreshing, and perfect for moments of connection which is what makes this partnership with Princess Cruises so amazing. Now we can experience this feeling with people from around the world, whether they’re toasting under the stars or relaxing on the open sea.”

The Love Lines Premium Liquors Collection features exclusive wines and spirits crafted by renowned personalities. Adding Henson’s Seven Daughters enhances the selection with a fresh option for celebrating at sea.

For more details, visit www.princess.com.