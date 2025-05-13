Princess Cruises Announces 3rd 2026 Solar Eclipse Cruise

Cruise NewsFeatured

by Julie Bouchner
Princess Cruises has added a third voyage to its 2026 Total Solar Eclipse lineup: a 14-day Mediterranean & Adriatic cruise aboard Enchanted Princess, departing roundtrip from Rome on August 4, 2026.

This sailing joins two other eclipse-themed cruises—Sky Princess from Southampton on August 8 and Sun Princess with 7-, 14-, and 21-day itineraries from Barcelona and Athens.

2026 Total Solar Eclipse Aboard Enchanted Princess

Princess Cruises will offer a prime viewing location for the 2026 total solar eclipse during a 14-day Mediterranean & Adriatic voyage aboard Enchanted Princess, sailing round-trip from Rome, August 4–18. The eclipse will occur on August 12, with two minutes and 18 seconds of totality off the coast of Eastern Spain.

Itinerary Highlights:

  • Civitavecchia (Rome): Embark and disembark in the Eternal City
  • Naples: Capri, Pompeii, or the Amalfi Coast
  • Kotor, Montenegro: Fjord-like coastal scenery
  • Dubrovnik, Croatia: Walk the medieval city walls
  • Corfu, Greece: Beaches and historic Old Town
  • Messina & Palermo, Sicily: Mt. Etna, markets, and baroque architecture
  • Gibraltar: Panoramic views from the Rock
  • Alicante & Barcelona, Spain: Coastal culture, history, and architecture

“Adding Enchanted Princess to our 2026 solar eclipse lineup allows more guests to be part of this extraordinary moment at sea while exploring breathtaking Mediterranean and Adriatic destinations,” said Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises’ Chief Commercial Officer. “With limited availability on Sky Princess and Sun Princess, we’re excited to give our guests a new opportunity to be part of this rare astronomical event aboard another of our spectacular ships.”

Onboard programming includes eclipse viewing with glasses, astronomy lectures, themed food and drinks, stargazing, trivia, and more. Guests may bring telescopes, and eclipse-themed attire is encouraged.

Reserve through travel advisors, at princess.com, or call 1-800-774-6237.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

