Crystal Unveils Its Most Expansive World Cruise

Crystal has unveiled its most extensive World Cruise to date: Treasures of the Tides, a 150-night journey aboard Crystal Symphony, departing January 11, 2028, round-trip from Fort Lauderdale. Bookings open May 29, 2025.

Marking Crystal Symphony’s first World Cruise since 2018, the itinerary visits 84 destinations across 39 countries on six continents. Guests will explore a wide range of regions—from the Caribbean and South America to the South Pacific, Southeast Asia, and the Mediterranean. An early disembarkation option is available in Barcelona on May 27.

“The 2028 World Cruise will be unlike anything we’ve done before—not just in the destinations we’ll be visiting, but in the way we’re curating every moment onboard and ashore,” said Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Chairman and Brand Ambassador. “From overnight stays in the world’s most iconic ports to new immersive experiences designed exclusively for Crystal guests, we’re setting a new standard for luxury exploration.”

Highlights include first-time calls in Huahine (French Polynesia); Portland, Kangaroo Island, Albany, and Geraldton (Australia); as well as Nha Trang (Vietnam) and Mangalore (India). Select shore excursions will be developed in partnership with Abercrombie & Kent, offering culturally rich and immersive experiences throughout the journey.

Crystal’s Chairman and Brand Ambassador, Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, will accompany the voyage, sharing his expertise and insights along the way. Exclusive events are planned in Lima, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dubai, culminating in a grand finale celebration.

“At Crystal, we create journeys that go beyond the itinerary,” added Parodi. “Treasures of the Tides is a celebration of cultural discovery and marks the first time Crystal Symphony will lead a World Cruise in more than five years. With new destinations like Huahine, Mangalore, and Portland alongside iconic global ports, this sailing offers guests the opportunity to explore the world in a way that is intentional and deeply rewarding.”

Itinerary Overview by Month

January – Depart Fort Lauderdale; visit Cozumel, Belize, Roatán, and Cartagena; transit the Panama Canal and continue along South America’s Pacific coast.

February – Explore French Polynesia (Papeete, Moorea, Raiatea, Bora Bora); sail on to Pago Pago, Fiji, Vanuatu, and New Caledonia.

March – Discover New Zealand’s coastal cities and wine regions; visit southern Australia (including four maiden calls); continue to Bali, Boracay, and Sandakan in Borneo.

April – Travel through Vietnam, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket, and India’s Andaman Islands; explore Sri Lanka and western India, including an overnight in Mumbai.

May – Transit through Oman and the Red Sea with stops in Petra (via Aqaba) and Luxor (via Safaga); enter the Mediterranean to visit Crete, Sicily, Malta, Tunisia, and coastal ports in Italy and Spain.

June – Cross the Atlantic via the Azores and Bermuda before returning to Fort Lauderdale.

Full World Cruise Inclusions

Business Class airfare allowance or credit

$1,500 onboard ‘As You Wish’ spending credit

Unlimited specialty dining at Osteria d’Ovidio, Beefbar, and Umi Uma (reservations required)

Themed onboard events and exclusive shoreside experiences

Private transfers and Luggage Valet service

Complimentary laundry and second-day pressing

Complimentary initial onboard medical visit

Pricing starts at $69,000 per person (double occupancy). To reserve, contact your travel advisor or visit crystalcruises.com.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Mention PORTHOLE25 and Enjoy an exclusive As You Wish credit of up to $250 per person toward your next Crystal voyage.*

*Terms & conditions: Offer valid for new bookings only made by May 5, 2026, and does not apply to special or reduced fares. Returning Crystal Society guests will receive a $250 USD AsYou Wish shipboard credit. New to Crystal guests will receive a $250 USD As You Wish shipboard credit. The As You Wish shipboard credit is per person and is non-refundable, non-commissionable, may not be transferred, assigned, or sold to anyone, and no refunds will be granted for unused credits. As You Wish shipboard credits cannot be exchanged for cash and cannot be used for casino credits/charges, gratuities charged to your onboard account, combined on consecutive segments, or applied towards the crew fund.