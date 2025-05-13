Rollin’ on the River

Like many who try a multi-day bike trip for the first time, I felt both excited and intimidated by the idea of cycling for two or three hours a day. It didn’t help that I’d be pedaling solo in a foreign land (Germany), wouldn’t be riding an e-bike, and didn’t have a clue how to use GPS.

My concerns drifted away like the swans that clustered on the shore of the Mosel River villages on my six days of pedaling from Saarburg to Koblenz as I discovered the joys and practical advantages of following a river on two wheels. Like most rivers, the Mosel’s shoreline was flat, so I had no trouble averaging 22 miles a day with enough free time to stop often for photos, biergarten lunches, and sightseeing. By always hugging the river, it was impossible to get lost, even with no GPS. And the riverside parks, charming towns, and historical sites — some dating to Roman times — ensured the trip was never boring.

Since I completed that trip in 2013 (and three others since), bicycle tourism has boomed. Most cycling tour operators cite e-bikes as the leading trend driving this growth as it’s multiplied the number of travelers who can consider bicycle touring. Even the most casual cyclist can pedal for two or three hours a day for a week, the typical length of bike tours, on pedal-assisted e-bikes. E-bikes now account for the majority of guests of one-third of cycling tour operators.

Guided Land Trips

Guided bike tours, often alongside rivers, have been popular since Backroads introduced them to American travelers in 1980. Its most popular land-based river trip follows the Douro River through Spain and Portugal.

“While following a river on a bike, guests immerse themselves in the changing landscapes, from scenic countryside to vibrant cities,” says Jennifer Fox, a Backroads trip leader who has led its river cruises for a decade. “They’re an opportunity to connect with history, culture, and nature in a single journey.”

These trips are ideal for those who favor socializing, structure, and safety. Accommodations are typically three- or four-star hotels or inns, with most meals included. Guides (locals or knowledgeable staff such as Fox) tell you about historical sights en route, ensure you stay on course, and arrange a van ride if you tire out. Like other types of bike tours, there’s time during and after rides to explore cities and towns, castles and cathedrals, and museums and parks.

Self-Guided River Trips

Most of the trips offered by cycling tour operators in Europe are self-guided, and their popularity is growing. These trips are perfect for those who don’t feel they need guides, don’t like biking in a group, do like the hefty cost savings, or all three. They also allow more flexibility as you can pick and choose when and where to stop for lunch and which sights to visit or skip.

On a typical self-guided trip, you’re provided with rental bikes, helmets, locks, panniers (saddlebags), maps (physical and mobile-enabled), nightly inn reservations, and daily luggage transport between inns. You’re also given.…

By Bob Cooper

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.