Holland America Launches Culinary Ambassador Cruises

Holland America Line will offer new “Culinary Ambassador” cruises in 2025 and 2026, featuring guest appearances by world-renowned chefs and beverage experts. These select sailings—part of the Grand Voyages and other itineraries—will include live cooking demos, curated dinners, tastings, and expert-led events.

Guests can attend cooking demonstrations, coffee chats, and exclusive dinners hosted by the chefs. Beverage ambassadors will lead tastings, pairing dinners, and other onboard experiences, all highlighting their signature contributions to Holland America’s culinary program.

“Dining has become an essential part of how people explore the world, and our Culinary Ambassador program allows us to offer something truly special — an experience that goes beyond the plate,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Through the Culinary Ambassador cruises, we can bring some of the world’s most celebrated experts on board to elevate the journey. It’s not just about eating well for our guests — it’s about learning, tasting something new, having fun and perhaps getting some tips to use in their own kitchens.”

The Culinary Ambassador team includes renowned chefs David Burke, Masaharu Morimoto, Ethan Stowell, and Jacques Torres. Beverage experts include Sam Ross (Alaska), Ivy Mix (Mexico), Tess Posthumus (Northern Europe), and David Wondrich and Jeff Berry (Caribbean). Master Tea Blender Steve Schwartz will also join select sailings in Asia.

2025–2026 Culinary Ambassador Cruise Highlights:

Zuiderdam, Voyage of the Vikings: Chef David Burke, Aug. 7–12, 2025, Dublin to Reykjavik

Nieuw Amsterdam, 7-Day Baja Peninsula: Ivy Mix, Nov. 15–22, 2025, roundtrip from San Diego

Volendam, 2026 Grand World Voyage: Steve Schwartz, March 25–30, Singapore to Halong Bay (Hanoi) Masaharu Morimoto, dates TBA, during Japan segment Ethan Stowell, April 29 – May 3, Seattle to San Diego



About the Culinary Ambassadors:

Chef David Burke brings modern American flair to Pinnacle Grill and leads a restaurant group with 18 venues. Known for his TV appearances and branded cookware, his cuisine combines creativity with bold flavors.

Chef Ethan Stowell showcases Pacific Northwest ingredients, including fresh Alaska seafood, in dishes served at New York Pizza and Lido Market. He leads a successful restaurant group and has earned multiple culinary honors.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto, Holland America’s Global Fresh Fish Ambassador, blends Japanese and Western cuisine at Morimoto By Sea and across the fleet. A star of Iron Chef, he operates restaurants worldwide.

Ivy Mix, award-winning mixologist and author, curates agave-forward cocktails on sailings to Mexico and South America. She co-founded the Brooklyn bar Leyenda and Speed Rack, a charitable bartending competition.

Steve Schwartz, founder of Art of Tea, is a globally recognized Master Tea Blender. Onboard, he will lead tastings, tea rituals, and a High Tea experience.

For more information, visit hollandamerica.com.