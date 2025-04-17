Holland America Line Revamps Tamarind Pan-Asian Restaurant

Holland America Line is revamping its popular Pan-Asian Tamarind restaurant with a refreshed menu featuring over a dozen new dishes, along with appetizers, main courses, and desserts.

In addition to the menu updates, the restaurant will showcase new table settings and updated staff uniforms—elegant black attire accented with plum-colored cummerbunds.

“The new Tamarind menu continues to celebrate the vibrant flavors of Asia with a fresh vision, while staying true to the restaurant’s roots,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line. “Tamarind is a popular restaurant, and we’re continuing to build upon the innovation that has defined this venue since the beginning. The new menu is nicely balanced, maintaining many guest favorites while introducing some exciting new dishes.”

UPDATED OFFERINGS

Tamarind’s updated menu showcases Holland America Line’s commitment to culinary immersion and authentic Asian cuisine.

The offerings feature seafood from the Global Fresh Fish Program, which includes over 80 locally sourced varieties.

The Tamarind restaurant is featured on five of Holland America Line’s ships, offering a blend of ingredients, techniques, and flavors from Pan-Asian cuisine.

The new menu will be introduced on Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Eurodam, and Nieuw Amsterdam from April to June 2025.

Starting in October 2025, a Taste of Tamarind pop-up experience will be available on Westerdam in Asia and Noordam in Australia, as well as during Grand Voyages and select Legendary Voyages.

The updated Tamarind menu includes the following items (*indicates a new dish):

Asian Starters

*Coconut Crusted Scallops: with honey lime dressing.

Shrimp Wontons: with baby bok choy in lemongrass-sesame broth.

*Pork Bao Bun: with green onions, carrots, pickled cucumber, sesame seeds, and cilantro.

*Korean Beef Taco (vegetarian on request): with kimchi mayo, Asian slaw, avocado, and cilantro.

*Lumpiang Shanghai: with ground pork, egg roll wrap, sweet chili sauce, and green papaya.

Satay Sampler: featuring Malaysian lamb, Indonesian chicken, Thai pork, peanut sauce, and ajad cucumber relish.

Shrimp Tempura: with sweet and sour sauce and sesame noodles.

Thai Beef Salad: with rare-seared beef, cilantro, scallions, cucumber, mint, and toasted peanuts in kaffir lime dressing.

*Vegan Tom Kha Thai Coconut Soup: with kaffir lime, mushrooms, bean sprouts, and chili oil.

Taste of Tamarind: a sharing platter of popular starters, including Shrimp Tempura, Korean Beef Taco, Lumpiang Shanghai, and Satay Sampler.

Asian-Inspired Entrées

Crispy Duck, Ginger-Chili Glazed: with yaki udon, grilled scallions, and bean sprouts.

*Mongolian Lamb Chop: with baby bok choy, sesame seeds, and mirin plum sauce.

Panang Red Curry Coconut Chicken: with crispy lotus, wok-seared vegetables, and roasted peanuts.

*Sweet Potato Cauliflower Massaman: with green beans, crispy onions, bean sprouts, basil, and peanuts.

*Teochew Fried Seabass: with ginger scallion chili soy.

*Thai Basil Szechuan Shrimp: with chili glaze, spices, mushrooms, bell peppers, and scallions.

Wasabi & Soy Crusted Beef Tenderloin: with tempura onion rings and tonkatsu sauce.

*Vegan Singapore Mei Fun: with eggplant katsu, rice noodles, bell peppers, bean sprouts, and yu choy.

Wok-Seared Lobster: with Asian greens, ginger, sweet chili, and soy (additional fee).

Asian-Inspired Desserts

*Cherry Blossom Tart: chocolate and cookie crust.

Mango Posset: coconut macaroon, passion fruit jelly, and mango sorbet.

*Passion Fruit Cloud: light egg-white soufflé with passion fruit sorbet.

Selection of House-made Sorbets: lemon-basil, yuzu, and lychee.

*Vegan Pineapple Coconut Tapioca: with lemongrass foam and sesame tuile.

Side dishes include steamed jasmine or brown rice, egg fried rice, Asian eggplant, bok choy, and sake-braised oyster and shiitake mushrooms.

Chef Ming Wong led the menu refresh, drawing on her Malaysian heritage to ensure authenticity in the dishes. “Our goal is to keep the flavors as genuine as possible, providing guests with a true Asian experience,” noted Stendebach.

The dining experience at Tamarind is available for a $35 supplemental charge or as part of the “Have It All” package.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, or visit hollandamerica.com.