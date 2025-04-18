Cruise NewsFeatured

Victory I Departs to Great Lakes

by Julie Bouchner
Victory Cruise Lines announces that Victory I has set sail from Portland, Maine, for its first revenue cruise, the New England & Canada 2025 Reunion Cruise.

“Today is an exciting milestone for Victory Cruise Lines as we set sail for Toronto onboard Victory I, joined by family, friends and longtime guests,” said John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “In less than a year, Claudette and I purchased these purpose-built ships for the Great Lakes, the team has come together, we are welcoming guests onboard and poised to embark on an incredible travel experience on all five Great Lakes.”   

MORE ABOUT THE VOYAGE

  • Hosted by John Waggoner and his wife Claudette, this voyage marks the company’s first season on the Great Lakes, featuring past guests and entertainment by Greg and Lindy Pendzick and Michaelyn Oby.
  • The New England & Canada 2025 Reunion Cruise begins with a hotel stay in Portland, followed by a 10-night journey to Halifax, Sydney, Quebec City, Montreal, and Toronto.
  • Victory I will be christened in Toronto on April 27, and her sister ship, Victory II, will be christened at Chicago’s Navy Pier on May 12, 2025.
  • Victory Cruise Lines will offer 33 voyages in 2025 that explore all five Great Lakes.

More About Victory I

  • Victory I accommodates 190 guests and is designed for cruising the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway. The onboard LakeLorian® lecture program features experts discussing local history and ecology.
  • Passengers can socialize in the Compass Lounge with its grand piano or at the English-style Tavern. The Observation and Sun Deck offer outdoor seating for relaxation.
  • The dining options feature regionally inspired meals, fresh fish, and a variety of beverages. The Coastal Dining Room serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while The Grill offers buffet and grilled options.
  • Each voyage includes a 1-night pre-cruise hotel stay with transfers, water view accommodations, shore excursions, and multiple dining options. Guests enjoy open bars, Wi-Fi, live entertainment, and hiking sticks.

Key highlights:

  • Docking at Navy Pier in Chicago.
  • 36 Great Lakes voyages in a season.
  • 33 voyages covering all five Great Lakes.
  • All voyages include a pre-cruise hotel stay and transfers.

Fares start at $4,999 per guest, with a $1,000 discount for the inaugural season. For more information, contact your travel advisor or visit www.VictoryCruiseLines.com.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

